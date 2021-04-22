The quarterfinal program with Nadal-Norrie

Fifth day of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, this Friday the 23rd at the RCT Barcelona-1899.

The tournament can be followed on television on Teledeporte, Esport3 and Movistar +. As well as in the live broadcasts of the Mundo Deportivo website, which will follow with special attention Rafa Nadal’s match against the British Cameron Norrie.

THE GAME SCHEDULE

Thursday 23 April

Rafa Nadal court (12.30 pm)

Jannik Sinner (Ita / 11) -Andrey Rublev (Rus / 3)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can / 10) -Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre / 2)

(not before 4:00 p.m.)

Rafa Nadal (Esp / 1) -Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Diego Schwartzman (Arg / 4) .Bernabé Zapata (Esp / Q) or Pablo Carreño (Esp / 6)