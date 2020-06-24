So much Quique Setién as Gaizka Garitano they lived in a very intense way the duel between Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao (1-0) played this Tuesday at the Camp Nou and which ended with a Barça victory thanks to both Ivan Rakitic. Both coaches had their pluses and minuses during the match, addressing some messages that could be heard perfectly thanks to the silence of the stadiums in the new normality of football.

«You don’t tell me anything. I didn’t say anything to you! », Gaizka Garitano snapped at Quique Setién, after the Atletico coach claimed a yellow card from a Barca player after a foul. Both the coach of the Basque team and the Catalan team were very active at all times and had their pluses and minuses during the match.

In the second part, there was again some friction in the technical area, with Setien fussing and Garitano reproaching the attitude of the Cantabrian. These are details that are more evident due to the new normality of football without an audience in the stands, which leaves a silence only broken by the indications from the technical area to its players and among the footballers themselves.

The meeting, which ended with a Barça victory and served to keep the pulse of the League with Real Madrid, ended with a cordial greeting between the two technicians, without the friction during the preceding 90 minutes passing more bill.