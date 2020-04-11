Throughout the day the news programs anticipated the speech that would be given Alberto Fernández in the afternoon / evening to report details on the extent of the mandatory quarantine which, although not officially announced, was already a fact. Finally, at 21.04 the President began a press conference from the Quinta de Olivos that It achieved an exceptional peak rating for television today: 53.2 points.

Minutes after the conference began Alberto Fernández -companied by the Minister of Health Ginés González García, the chief of staff Santiago Cafiero, and the interior minister Eduardo de Pedro-, the rating on both air and cable channels began to rise significantly. At 21.10 Telefe led the measurement with 11.5 points; followed by The thirteen with 9.6; C5N with 6.7; A24 with 4.4; The nine with 3.9; TN with 2.6; the Public TV with 2.1; America with 1.5; Y Channel 26 Y LN + with 0.4.

After graphically explaining the evolution of the coronavirus spread curve in the country and other statistics related to the pandemic, with the aim of demonstrating that social isolation is the best way to prevent contagion, the head of state resumed his seat. to announce the concrete measures regarding the mandatory quarantine and assured that in some areas of the interior of the country some flexibility will take place.

Moments after the announcement, when he began to answer the first questions asked by the journalists who approached the Quinta de Olivos, the rating peak was reached. It was at 9:29 p.m., according to the data provided by @MoskitaMuertaOk to Teleshow. Adding the 33.3 points of the air channels plus the 19.9 of the cable signals, it reached 53.2. An unprecedented brand for television today.

At 9:55 pm, after 51 minutes, the President closed the conference. By then the brand had already dropped to 46.4 rating points.

To get a somewhat more concrete idea about the measurement reached by Argentine television this Friday, a comparison can be made with Alberto Fernández’s assumption last December 10. That day, at 8:48 pm, during his first speech as President, one of the rating peaks was reached. Between the air and cable channels, 30 points were not reached..

Of course, this is a unique situation. The hoarding of the interest of the entire country in the coronavirus and the relevance of Alberto Fernández’s announcement, in addition to the fact that all Argentines are in their homes and are not doing other activities away from television, inevitably led to ignition reaching levels unreachable under other circumstances.

Alberto Fernández announced that the total quarantine will be extended, in principle, until April 26 “in the same terms” in large urban centers. “On the 27th we return to discuss. No one knows when this martyrdom will end, “said the President. “We are going to enter a second stage of managed quarantine,” he explained. And he anticipated that some activities such as car workshops or gomerías will be allowed. And the banks will also work. He said that it is analyzed to allow the exit of disabled people or the autistic spectrum who suffer complications from the confinement. “I ask you to stay at home and not to relax,” he emphasized.