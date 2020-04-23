Climatempo’s photo campaign, in support of quarantine, encourages users to share images of the time seen through the window of their homes

Climatempo launched in early April 2020 a campaign to encourage quarantine on social networks. The action aims to encourage users of digital platforms to photograph the sky through the window of their homes and share the images on the internet using the hashtag

#otempodajanela

. The best photos will be published in Climatempo media. The hashtag, which gives the campaign its name, emerged as a temporary adaptation to the already known

#fotografeotempo

, launched by the meteorology company in 2014, and which is still a success on social networks.

Lilian Kamada Photo, Sao Paulo (SP): #otempodajanela

It is important that, when participating in the action, the user does not forget to also publish his name, surname and city of registration of the photo.

Climatempo against covid-19

Respecting the precautionary measures against the coronavirus, all Climatempo employees have been working in a home office scheme since March 16. Thus, it is possible to guarantee the health and well-being of all employees without neglecting the commitment to keep the population informed. Climatempo emphasizes the importance of always washing your hands, disinfecting cell phones, computers and other objects they use. In addition, it is highly recommended that unnecessary physical contact is avoided. It’s not just about weather. It is about information and prevention with society.

Follow Climatempo on social media!

Instagram: @climatempo

Facebook: Climatempo Meteorologia

LinkedIn: Climatempo

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Dry air prevails in south-central Brazil