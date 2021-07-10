The Pyrenees will heat up the Tour

07/09/2021 at 7:54 PM CEST

It is not the same to climb the Alps in winter weather and all soaked to the bone, than to do it on Sunday through the Pyrenees and in Andorra with the thermometer reaching 30 degrees in the flattest area of ​​the Principality. And that causes a change in the body of the runners much more abrupt than having to adapt to the mountain developments. Starting on Sunday, the Pyrenean mountain range marks the second great high mountain chapter in the 2021 Tour, although on Saturday cyclists will have to take a ride around Carcassonne to overcome five passes in a day that calls for a new escape, although with the Attentive leaders in case one of them should attack.

In Beixalís, which could be called something like the wall of Andorra, short but very hard, the temperature at the top will be above 24 degrees tomorrow and rising with so much heat can wreak havoc on the peloton. There it will be verified if it is true that Tadej pogacar suffers with the heat as a lover of cold and rain or it is just a fable, one more to try to question a brilliant rider who is called to dominate an entire cycling era on the way to his second victory in Paris and with only 22 years.

Again you will really see what the state of form of your Emirates teammates is. Today, on the way to Carcassonne, there was a moment of racing that, at least, caused some concern. It happened 16 kilometers from the finish line, in the only place where the lateral wind could give some displeasure in case someone got lost. Pogacar was always in front very attentive, while the Ineos threaten to try to cut the platoon. But he did it with no one by his side. And that was dangerous because if for some reason the group was cut off, he himself had to close the gap with the added wear and tear that this entails.

However, Pogacar can travel calm, tomorrow through the mountains that surround Carcassonne and from Sunday through the Pyrenees. He enjoys a cushion of more than five minutes on his followers, led by Rigo Uran who always gets on the wheel but who never attacks. Danish Jonas vingegaardApparently in the Ventoux, he seems the most dangerous or at least the one that was stronger, even more than the yellow jersey, on the climb up the famous Provençal mountain. Richard Carapaz has not yet achieved a successful demarcation and Enric Mas he must make up time to reposition himself with podium options. At least, the Mallorcan runner will enjoy some freedom if he decides to attack in the Pyrenees. “I wish the Ventoux were the only bad day More. We will continue to fight with him, “defended Iván García Cortina at the Carcassonne goal.