Gerardo Lissardy BBC News World, New York

.. Jeffrey Sachs, considered one of the world’s most influential economists, sees a bleak picture for Latin America and the global scene.

When Jeffrey Sachs published his book “The End of Poverty” in 2005, some considered him too optimistic for believing it possible to eradicate destitution from the face of the Earth.

But now, amid one of the worst global pandemics and economic crises in decades, the optimism of this renowned expert on sustainable development at Columbia University and the United Nations is hard to see.

“This pandemic is extremely serious,” says Sachs in an exclusive interview with BBC Mundo. “It is going to push hundreds of millions of people into poverty.”

In his opinion, now probably The goal of eliminating extreme global poverty by 2030 is “lost”, set in the UN Sustainable Development Goals that he himself has promoted.

Sachs, who has been singled out by various publications as one of the world’s most influential leaders or economists, lashes out at the response of United States President Donald Trump to the covid-19 crisis and sees it as an attempt to create a war. Cold with China.

But he also criticizes the policies of Latin American presidents such as the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador or the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, considers it likely that Argentina will default on its debt and describes «The worst scenario we have seen in the region in a long time».

What follows is a synthesis of the dialogue by Zoom with Sachs, who supported the retired presidential candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders in the US today. and is about to publish a new book about “The ages of globalization”.

What is your biggest concern right now in economic terms?

Now economy is public health.

By controlling this pandemic, economic and daily life is restored.

If the pandemic is not controlled and we continue to spread the virus around the world, if it affects poor countries and middle-income countries a lot, the economic impacts will last for years and will be very serious.

“If we have a financial crisis, a public health crisis and a geopolitical crisis, we will have another era of the Great Depression,” says Sachs. GETTY IMAGES

If those very serious economic impacts lead to a financial crisis, which is a real possibility because many countries run the risk of not being able to pay their international credits or face a very significant financial destabilization in their economies, that will multiply the effects.

If we have a financial crisis, a public health crisis, and a geopolitical crisis, we will have another era of the Great Depression.

Many things can go wrong right now.

There is a way for things to turn out well, but we are not following that path because the quality of leadership in many countries, starting with the US, is so bad that we are having very bad results when we could be much better.

And sadly, the prospect is for even worse results going forward.

We have terrible leadership in the US, miserable leadership in Brazil, bad leadership for this crisis in Mexico.

Many emerging economies are beginning to be hit hard, and all of this could lead to a growing disaster.

In the short term, there is a lot of economic pain along with deaths and confinements.

But we are at the very moment when we are doing good public health or facing economic upheavals that will last for years. And I’m afraid we’re going more in the direction of the latter.

Is the pandemic widening the gap between rich and poor in a world that was already quite unequal?

We have to be very concerned about the huge increase in hunger in poor countries.

The international system is not very generous or geared toward major bailouts, although some notable short-term steps have been taken, such as the moratorium on debt service from poor countries to official creditors at the Paris Club.

That was very good.

Sachs warns that the situation could become “hopeless” in poor countries. GETTY IMAGES

For poor countries, crisis means destitution. For middle-income or wealthy countries, it means pain.

Even in the US, due to the weakness of our social safety net, it will be despair for many people.

Our unemployment rate is 20% or so. Only half of the adult population has a job right now, it’s absolutely shocking.

So there is pain even in rich countries. But in poor countries, the margin could quickly become desperate.

We haven’t seen that exactly yet, but we are in the early stages of this epidemic.

We also have many developing countries where the disease is emerging.

Brazil is one, Ecuador another, Mexico probably another.

The data is terrible. Official data barely hints at a small part of reality at this time.

Recent reports of excess deaths show that, in some countries, the official deaths recorded by covid-19 are perhaps a tenth or a quarter of what appears to be excess mortality.

So, we are not only in an early and dramatic phase, but we are not seeing precisely the panorama of what happens at this stage.

Latin America made progress in reducing poverty in the first years of this century, pBut the trend was reversed with the end of the raw materials boom and now the region is facing this crisis. Is there a risk that the new middle class that emerged in Latin America will disappear?

The only positive news for much of Latin America is that there are food producing regions.

Therefore, there should be food in many countries and in the region.

But think about how many countries are badly affected right now.

Brazil is so disastrously governed that it was already in crisis, but with Bolsonaro it is becoming an even deeper crisis because the federal government is, as in the United States, incoherent and of little help to stop the epidemic beyond what it state governors do.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a focus of criticism for relativizing the threat of the coronavirus. .

We know that Ecuador and Peru face a strong impact from the epidemic.

Mexico is likely to do the same because AMLO (as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is known) has been basically in denial, like Trump and Bolsonaro.

Mexico is already in a terrible crisis because the president inexplicably and incompetently put all the chips in Pemex (Petróleos Mexicanos, a state entity), just when the oil market collapses.

And Mexico did not have to try to double Pemex’s investments. It was a complete waste of national resources.

Argentina has been in crisis, of course.

A default (debt) is likely to occur, because while in my opinion he made a very professional and accurate offer to creditors on how to avoid default, creditors are not very smart at avoiding their own harm.

Therefore, we are likely to see a default.

And although that may be the best that Argentina could do on its own, it is not a good scenario.

Venezuela has been under total US aggression, to the point that mercenaries go to kill or kidnap the president.

It is a shocking US story. crushing the economy, society and now the pandemic strikes.

Despite the increase in contagions, Mexico is preparing to ease its containment measures. GETTY IMAGES.

Chile, the most stable and best governed place in the region, caught fire last year with protests over growing inequality. That was before covid-19.

It is the worst case scenario we have seen in the region in a long time.

And, given the complete lack of international cooperation and the absolute inability of the Trump government to do something constructive on any front, be it domestic or international, one cannot be overly optimistic on the Latin American scene right now.

It is almost everywhere a rather bleak picture of a badly affected region, where the crisis will deepen.

I wish I could be more optimistic, but right now it’s hard to see positive points.

And what about the US? the fact that there are perhaps millions of people starving in the richest country in the world, or that Latinos and Afroamericans are the most affected by covid-19?

The first rule is not to have a psychopath as president. We have the worst president in US history.

This was already obvious to those who observed closely in the past three years.

But this man is absolutely venal, narcissistic, ignorant, and unfortunately stood in the way of the slightest sanity in responding to this crisis.

Trump has been satisfied with his government’s response to the covid-19 crisis. GETTY IMAGES.

So the USA It has more than 80,000 deaths, a complete collapse of our public health systems and an absolute inability of this rich and powerful country, full of talent, to do the minimum: obtain facial masks, trace contacts (of infected people).

We don’t do the basics in the US

And then this man’s brilliant idea is to stop funding WHO in the midst of a global pandemic – absolutely destructive.

He is mentally deranged. He spends every day on his Twitter account attacking people here and there, accusing the former president (Democrat Barack Obama) of big crimes, accusing China of terrible crimes.

USA He lost his way completely by having this man as president.

USA It is the country with the most victims of covid-19. GETTY IMAGES.

I think for a time powerful elites saw him as some kind of useful idiot: he cut his taxes, increased the money supply, the stock market was on the rise …

But you can’t have this combination of evil narcissism and ignorance in the midst of the worst crisis in modern history.

And that’s what we have, unfortunately.

President Trump has praised the way the United States tests covid-19 on its population. “We have met the moment and we have prevailed,” he said. Isn’t that true?

We have over 80,000 deaths and the virus is not under control.

Months after the start of this pandemic, we have not implemented the most basic public health measures such as tests, isolation, and contact tracing.

The depth of the federal government’s failure is indescribable.

What happened is that the government machinery was taken over by Trump and his cronies.

And while there are talented people across the government, some of the best professionals in the world, have had no role in this colossal failure.

Trump maintains a base of support despite the crisis. GETTY IMAGES.

Trump is a con man and a propagandist.

It has a loyal propaganda television network, Fox News, and a media outlet, The Wall Street Journal, both by Rupert Murdoch and News Corp. It is a propaganda machine that reaches 40% of the public.

That is Trump’s base, he has had it from the beginning and it seems he still has it, 80,000 deaths later.

The debate in the USA turns to when to reopen the economy. President Trump, pushing for the reopening, has said that the coronavirus cure cannot “be worse than the problem itself.” What is your opinion?orn?

What I recommend to all countries, including Western European countries that have also done quite poorly in this, is to look at what has happened in the Asia-Pacific region.

China halted transmission of the virus, not 100% but substantially. Korea has done the same: yes, there are outbreaks, but very localized.

Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand have done the same.

If we were thinking people, we would be asking: how did they do it? Why can’t we do it?

Well, there is a fundamental answer to this and it is called public health.

It means looking closely at people’s symptoms.

When they show symptoms, you test them. When they test positive, you see if they can be safely isolated in your home or if they should be quarantined in a public facility, which Asia has used with great success.

Track your contacts.

Well, in the USA This has not happened almost anywhere.

Trump is so ignorant and destructive that in his absurd lectures the problem doesn’t even arise, because they don’t even have the most basic concept of public health.

Trump’s press conferences on the coronavirus have been a constant source of controversy. GETTY IMAGES.

This is why the infection continues to spread and it is so wrong to ask: should we open this week or the next two weeks?

The correct question is: when will we have the rudiments of public health so that it is safe to open the economy? That is the only question, not the date, but the system.

This is a geometric process: Even if you reduce cases to a low level by confinement and remove confinement without replacing it with public health measures, the epidemic will re-emerge.

Keeping it under control requires a high level of rigor and professionalism, something that was once the US’s could dominate. Now we don’t even seem to know that it exists in the vocabulary.

Apparently, the USA It is withdrawing from its role as world leader, and each country has its own strategy against this pandemic. Is it possible to achieve a constructive global agenda in this context?

USA He has exempted himself from the international agenda for many years. And, of course, this became more extreme with Trump.

Trump’s attitude is to try to break the international system to its core, break the World Trade Organization, withdraw from any treaty, break arms deals, spend billions or more on a new generation of nuclear weapons.

Now all of this is in the context of the deepest economic crisis since the Great Depression and an unprecedented global health crisis, at least since the 1918 flu epidemic.

And what he wants to do is use this, and it’s having some effect on public opinion, as an occasion to instigate a new Cold War with China.

The covid-19 pandemic can alter the global geopolitical dashboard. GETTY IMAGES.

USA It has a lot of power through the dollar and weapon systems. I would say that these are the two real sources of US power, but they are very powerful.

I travel around the whole world. Nobody respects Trump, almost everyone knows that he is crazy.

But the power of the dollar, the threat of sanctions and of containing weapons systems make others go with the flow.

Of course, whenever there are great power rivalries, countries choose sides thinking that they will also benefit.

I say all this because the purpose of the USA right now it is even using this crisis to create a new Cold War intentionally, not by accident, by fate or by resignation to reality, but by intention.

Because China was becoming too powerful in the eyes of these nationalists and neocons.

So we are testing the 1947 game book again: as we contained the Soviet Union we are going to contain China. I find it dangerous and ridiculous, but especially dangerous.

In what terms dangerous? How bad do you think climbing could be?

There is a general principle in global economic crises: Without cooperation, a crisis like this can create a long shadow of depression.

And one idea that I find credible is that the depth of the Great Depression itself was a reflection of the lack of global leadership in the 1930s.

Britain was too weak to lead, the US he was not interested in leading, Weimar was in retirement, Hitler came to power in January 1933, and the Great Depression deepened because there was no cooperation.

Sachs believes that there could be similarities between the current global scenario and that of the 1930s. GETTY IMAGES

Here we are a shock of equal magnitude, although at a very early stage: it is possible to recover quickly.

The main recovery would have to start with public health. And then for financial cleansing, because there will be many countries in actual default, or in a financial crisis.

So we could recover from this crisis pretty quickly, have some rebound in 12 or 18 months.

I think that is very unlikely now. And I would attribute it to politics, rather than to the intrinsic nature of any crisis.

Because crises like these resolve or feed on themselves. They are dynamic processes, so they go from bad to good or bad to worse. And this one is in the direction of going from bad to worse.

Is there something in the world that gives you hope right now?

Yes. Sometimes I was considered too optimistic because I think I am well trained to see the possibilities of what can be achieved.

When I spoke about the end of poverty, it was not a prediction that would inevitably happen. It was a statement that it could happen and here are the things that are needed to make it happen. And indeed there has been progress.

Many things that I emphasize, especially how technology and convergence can help countries develop, are happening during this crisis.

We have examples in front of us of how to solve this problem. And the most promising side of the world is the 15 countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Association (RCEP).

That is Japan, China, Korea, the 10 ASEAN countries, Australia and New Zealand.

That group of countries total around 2,000 million people.

And if you look at the 15 countries, I think that all of them with the possible exception of Indonesia have the epidemic at least under provisional control at the moment. That is incredible.

Sachs believes that the Asia-Pacific region can be a global benchmark for virus control. GETTY IMAGES.

It is a region that could not only show the rest of the world how to do it, but provide a wealth of equipment and guidance.

I hope and defend every day that the region looks at itself and says, “We are doing it.” And get together.

But that vision is perhaps the worst nightmare for US policymakers.

The idea of ​​Japan and China cooperating is terrifying for American nationalists.

So USA it’s there every day trying to separate, instead of saying, “Work together so we can solve all of this.”

He asked me about something optimistic and I won’t end on a pessimistic note.

I will only say that there are 2 billion people out of the 7.7 billion who are on the right track.

If we learn from them, we emulate them, we partner, we cooperate with them, we will get the job done without a Great Depression. That is optimism.