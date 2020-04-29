In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, several silhouettes of Charo Baeza have been scattered throughout its pages. I have remembered that tribute to the Murcian woman when I saw in Save me a naked girl passing through the bottom of the screen. A girl walked with the elegance of Chiquito de la Calzada. Javier Negre is one of those who believes (or says) that Sálvame is a program of the heart, except when he has gone to deal with some important topic (something of similar events and creeps in which the program should not enter). I am not interested in the heart, Jorge Javier Vázquez said down a corridor. What tenderness, he also believes that television political gatherings are much more serious. I don’t know, both Ana Rosa’s and Sonsoles Ónega’s and Joaquín Prat’s (who had a run-in with Risto for Negre). In those gatherings, Negre talks about conspiracy theories. With this of the folleteo they confuse us and there is no talk of the Government of lies, of the dead … The usual.

As if Iván Redondo had not already been struck by pearls the same YouTube program State of alarm before Alfonso Merlos, as in The Purple Rose of Murcia, had escaped from a film by Esteso and Pajares with a naked girl. Esteso (and Pajares) Alarm. Although we cannot have only these cinematographic references. We must recognize the great sequence shot of Jorge Javier and Marta López when on Monday they moved from the set of Sálvame to that of Todo es mentira in search of Merlos (same producer, but they certainly waited for it to finish). That sequence shot is like the Thirst for Evil principle. Be of notoriety (until it explodes).

Common place. Behind every great man there is a great woman (or a surprised one). Novelty on the cliche. Behind every fucker with highlights is a naked woman. The characters of the sainete are very funny. Okay, we can all be a joke to anyone. Pla already said that as soon as one begins to write for the public, he falls into the category of justiciable, of outlaw. If you go out on television the thing increases. And if you come up with a conspiracy theory, I won’t even tell you. That they talk about Merlos instead of Sanchez. Lets go. As far as I know, this pair of two is not mentioned in the news broadcasts and in the political gatherings (except if they go out). It is spoken in light programs. And in Sálvame, Viva la vida or Socialité were not talking about the Government of lies before turning aside to talk about Merlos and Negre. Antonio Maestre will be deviating to laugh (more) at Negre. Or Ada Colau to release one of his memeces: “It has been a long time since anyone kept quiet about fascism in prime time and with so much style. Thank you Jorge Javier Vázquez”. Oh, mother, that fascism is poor Antonio Montero. And prime time, the afternoon. And all because of JJ making ugly people talk about the Galapagar villa and end up saying that Save Me is a “reds and fags” program. Lentils. Man, Kiko Hernández and Belén Esteban don’t seem very red. What I don’t know is what surprises come from. Jorge Javier is the owner of the farmhouse and can say what comes out of his nose. We already know that. He is not affected by something that may seem to others to be a departure from tone. It is not Bettie Friedan losing her temper at the end of her debate with Phyllis Schlafly. Neither did William F. Buckley with Gore Vidal, when he called Buckley cryptonazi for justifying police brutality and the other replied: “Listen to me, fagot, stop calling me crypttonazi or I’ll punch you in the fucking face.”

The worst thing about all this (to give more stupid birdseed) is that JJ’s words made the hashtag #RojoyMaricon popular on Twitter. And let everyone read Rajoy Maricón. In this confinement they give candles to the most unexpected.

Collaborator of It is the Morning of Federico.

