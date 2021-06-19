“The purchase of electric cars is being delayed pending the Moves III”

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated on Friday, June 18, 2021 – 09:33

Pedro Garca, vice president of MG for Spain and Portugal, believes that the aid will arrive in three months once they are published by the Autonomous Communities.

The Moves III Plan was communicated around Easter, but it has not been activated by the CCAA. In this transitory period, there are customers who delay the purchase because logically they wait for help that is generous. This is explained by Pedro Garca, Vice President of MG for Spain and Portugal.

Public aid, ranging from 2,500 euros for plug-in hybrids up to 7,000 euros for a 100% electric vehicle and if an old one is scrapped, they condition the purchase decision.

Hence, from the British brand, a subsidiary of the Chinese giant SAIC and which sells electrics and plug-in hybrids, finance the amount of the aid at zero cost for the client. Brands have to pull the car and it is not worth complaining about whether they arrive or not. MG has an agreement with Santander Consumer Finance to make this loan to customers who want to take advantage of the Moves plan. And the credit is canceled the moment the client receives the public money, explains Garca.

Regarding the commercial expansion of the brand, the executive affirmed that it continues with the established plans and with the planned dealership openings. We have created the subsidiary and we sell with the traditional dealer model, no agency or online sales like other brands do, he says.

Three-quarter rear of the MG ZS EV.

The first phase of expansion reaches Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Palma de Mallorca and Gerona. In the second phase there will be 14 dealers that will be operational in July; on Bilbao, San Sebastin, Vitoria, Pamplona, ​​Burgos, Valladolid, Seville, Malaga and Cordoba, Alicante and Murcia, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

According to Garcia, they would remain by the end of the year in a third phase, communities such as Galicia and Asturias, where there is less electrical penetration.

No subscription

For now, they do not contemplate the sale of cars by subscription in the short term. In Spain, most customers either buy the car, finance it for three or five years, or rent a company or individual.

In his opinion, he believes that the rest of the brands have welcomed them with respect. The same is not the case with dealerships. For Garca, from the third year, profitability could arrive. From there on, be superior to that of a generalist brand. And also, they know the range offensive this year with the arrival of three electric and a PHEV, and in 2022 and 2023 more electric players will arrive to be in all segments.

