The puppy that touches TikTok with his swollen face after eating a bee

Puppies are really adorable, but they also have their drawbacks: they are often mischievous little creatures that can cause epic shenanigans. And sometimes, they are the most affected.

This is what happened with a puppy that has gone viral on TikTok, after its owner shared a video with the caption: “My dog ​​thinking about that time he ate a bee and had to be taken to the vet. “

Indeed, in the images you see an adorable puppy lying on a sofa and immediately afterwards, the same dog with face totally swollen because of the allergy caused by the bee venom.

Fortunately, the pet made a full recovery with the help of the experts and its owner wrote: “It is wagging its tail, so it’s OK”.

The video has swept. Accumulate more than 36 million views, more than 9 million ‘likes’ and more than 260,000 comments.

Among the comments, some compare the puppy with a panda or a rabbit due to the colors of its fur (black and white) and the deformity of its face after eating the insect.