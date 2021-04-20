The Punica judge files the case for Cristina Cifuentes and Arturo Fernández

The judge of the National Court that instructs the ‘Púnica’ case, Manuel García-Castellón, has agreed to the provisional file of the case regarding the former president of the Community of Madrid Cristina Cifuentes, the lawyer of the Madrid Assembly Tatiana Recoder and of the president of the Cantoblanco Group Arturo Fernández of the crimes of prevarication and bribery for which they were being investigated in relation to the award of the cafeteria, kitchens and dining room service contract of the Madrid Assembly in the 2009 and 2011 bidding processes.

The judge also considers that it has not been proven that Cifuentes participated in the alleged illegal financing of the PP of the Community of Madrid, which is investigated in separate piece number 9. He explains in his order that this investigation has been based on a police report in the one that reported on the alleged irregularities committed in the cafeteria, kitchen and dining room contract in the Madrid Assembly, and the police report was based on donations by some businessmen to the Foundation for Economic and Social Development of the Community of Madrid (Fundescam).