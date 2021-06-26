The punch of ‘Tigre de Caracas’ Gámez, of great danger for Bryan Flores

Venezuelan knockout Otto ‘El Tigre de Caracas’ Gámez, with a knockout effectiveness close to 75% represents a risk for the undefeated and the WBC International lightweight championship held by the new Juarense idol Bryan ‘El Niño Maravilla’ Flores, with whom It will be measured on July 16 at the Josué Nery Santos Municipal Gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez.

The explosive combat heads the ballot presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions, and which will be broadcast throughout Latin America through the signal of “Friday Fight Night of ESPN Knockout” will also have the battle for the WBC super flyweight world crown between the champion Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez and the official challenger Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández.

Gamez, 24 years old and with 14 knockouts in 19 victories in professionalism; He had a successful career in amateur boxing, breaking into pay boxing with force, adding an impressive number of knockouts in his first matches, which earned him to dispute the WBA International title in Panama, which he conquered in just four rounds.

Otto’s tremendous punch has made him a true globetrotter, visiting Panama twice, leading him to contest an International title in Poland against Damian Wrzesinski, to face undefeated Russian Alexander Devyatov in Krasnogorsk, Russia, and the former world champion Francisco ‘Bandiso’ Vargas in Mexico; acquiring a great experience facing the duel with the undefeated Juarense who must use his best boxing arguments.

Tickets for this sensational evening are already sold through the Don Boletón system.