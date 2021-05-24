The pulse oximeter is important for COVID-19 patients: why?

The coronavirus pandemic has skyrocketed sales of thermometers. It’s funny, because almost everyone had one at home before. However, it suddenly seems necessary to use those infrared that we see so frequently at the entrance of schools, health centers or theaters. It is not essential, not even if you have contracted coronavirus. What can be a good investment for those who have contracted the disease is a pulse oximeter.

These devices are placed on the finger to measure both the pulse as the oxygen saturation. The first, actually, we can measure it ourselves without the need for devices. However, for the second we do need them. And it is important, since this parameter is a clear indicator of the severity of COVID-19.

It is something that was already known, but a new study, published in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses, further highlights the need to measure it and, above all, to know at what levels it should be a cause for alarm.

What the pulse oximeter tells you

In April 2020, a team of Japanese scientists analyzed the case of several of the patients infected with coronavirus in the Diamond Princess cruise. Many had passed the asymptomatic disease. However, when a chest X-ray was performed, some were found to have lung lesions that showed that they had had an insufficient supply of oxygen during the infection.

At that time one of the most dangerous effects of SARS-CoV-2 was already beginning to be discovered: its stealth. Many patients did not show shortness of breath or cough, but when a pulse oximeter was placed on them it was seen that oxygen saturation was very low. This indicates that not enough was arriving oxygen to your blood. It is an effect that can be fatal if it is not treated in time. For this reason, it began to be recommended that these types of devices be used with infected patients, especially if they were the elderly and other patients at risk.

As a result, sales of oximeters and pulse oximeters they also began to rise. And now, after the results of a new work, carried out by scientists from the University of Washington, we can see that it was a good decision.

Two very relevant parameters

This study was conducted with 1,095 patients who had been hospitalized for COVID-19. Most of them did not do so at the time of diagnosis, but after a worsening during home isolation.

Cases became especially severe when oxygen saturation was below 91%

Therefore, these scientists analyzed which parameters were linked to a worse disease prognosis. Specifically, they focused on temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and respiratory rate. Only these last two were found strongly linked to mortality. And the worst thing is that in many cases their abnormal results were detected too late. But first of all, what results are considered worrisome?

As the authors of this research explain in a statement, the data that were associated with greater severity were oxygen saturation at 91% or less and respiratory rate from 23 breaths per minute.

Both can be easily measured at home, the first with an oximeter or a pulse oximeter and the second counting the times the abdomen rises in one minute. However, they are parameters that we tend to monitor less than fever, for example.

Generally, when someone receives a diagnosis of COVID-19 they are told to go to the hospital immediately if they start to suffer trouble breathing. But those problems are not always noticeable. That is why it is so important to keep an eye on both parameters.

Why is it important to detect it as soon as possible?

When a patient arrives at the hospital with a low oxygen saturation. supplemental oxygen is given to try keep it between 92% and 96%. However, when they enter because those respiratory problems have already become noticeable, they usually already have 91% or less and that is somewhat more difficult to overcome. Also, lung damage will be more noticeable.

Fever and diseases such as COPD can lower oxygen saturation without causing alarm

Therefore, it is important to use the pulse oximeter at home to avoid reaching these figures. Normal is considered between 95% and 100%, although certain factors, such as fever, and diseases such as COPD can reduce the percentage without being an indicator of greater concern. In addition, it should be noted that the values ​​of an oximeter sold for home use can also show somewhat lower results. In any case, in the event of a sudden drop, well below those levels considered normal, a doctor should always be consulted.

It is important, because, according to this study, patients who were admitted with 91% or less had a risk of mortality 1.8 to 4 times higher. Regarding the rapid and superficial respiratory rate, above 92 breaths per minute, the probability was between 1.9 and 3.2 times higher.

This does not mean that we should obsess over and check our oxygen saturation on a daily basis. But it is recommended that those who have had a positive diagnosis do so, in the same way that fever is controlled. Of course, before using a pulse oximeter, remember do not wear painted nails. If you wear them, the result can give you a scare, which clearly has nothing to do with your actual oxygen saturation.

