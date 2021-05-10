The Puerto Rican “Papito” Vázquez heads the bill in Ciudad Acuña

(Photo: Supplied)

MEXICO – With all the desire to reposition his name on the marquees of the main stages, the former world champion super bantamweight of the World Boxing Organization (WBO, for its acronym in English), Wilfredo “Papito” Vázquez is preparing to return to those strung up next Saturday, May 15, in the parking lot of the Hotel Villa Real in the border town Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila.

Under the promotion of Rocky Special Events (EER), led by businessman Héctor Sánchez Arredondo, in association with Vicente Ruiz, Puerto Rican Wilfredo Vázquez Jr. will seek to return to the ensogados obtaining a victory that allows him to return to the scene and aspire to a opportunity to regain your status as sovereign of the world.

Before the Monterrey-born Victor “Pitufo” Proa, the skilled Puerto Rican boxer will return to activity, then stop for about three years, and what better way to do it in Mexico, where he achieved his most recent triumph (June 16, 2018 in Gómez Palacio, Durango), when facing and defeating also former world champion Cristian “Diamante” Mijares by knockout.

The card heads for the Vázquez vs. Proa can be viewed through the Imperial Boxing Promotions Facebook Live page at a cost of $ 10.

Luxury backrest

The semifinal duel will be starred by local idol Alex “Gato” Zuñiga, who will seek to obtain a victory over Racel Espino from Gomez-Palatinate, eight rounds at a weight of 66,000 kilograms.

In an international fight, the American Bryan Gorham will face the Gomezpalatino Alejandro Hernández, six episodes at a weight of 144 pounds (65,300 kg).

Texan Roberto Silva will face Edgar “Diablo” Robles, four rounds at heavyweight.

Cody Lee Whehn (Fort Worth, Texas) will fight with Dulio Guzmán, four episodes in a weight of 170 (77,100 kg).

In a mastodon duel, Demonte Randall (Fort Worth, Texas) will face Miguel García (Gómez Palacio, Durango), four turns in 200 pounds (90,000 kg).

The American Reinaldo Graceski will face the Gomezpalatino Gerardo Ramírez, six rounds at cruiserweight.

The boxer from Dallas, Texas, Adrian Taylor will face Jonathan Pérez Leyva from Coahuila, four rounds at an agreed weight of 78,000 kilograms.

The spectacular Chihuahuan boxer Carlos Zaleta will face Cristian Mendoza from Monterrey, six rounds in flyweight.

Another Chihuahuan who will see action is Carlos Vargas, who will face Obed Fernández, four turns at featherweight.

In the duel of Coahuila, Luis “Lobito” Ruiz (San Pedro), will face the local José Ibarra, four rounds at featherweight.

Texan José Acosta will face Rodrigo Rodríguez from Coahuila, four rounds at bantamweight.

The Gomezpalatino Jesús “Chucho” López will fight four episodes weighing 50,000 kilograms with Gerardo Rodríguez from Saltillo.