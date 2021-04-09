The Puerto Rican “Makina” is unstoppable: masterful José Berríos



Berríos has won his two presentations with solvency.

Photo: Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

The “Makina” of Jose Berríos it’s working great at the start of the season. The Puerto Rican achieved his second victory of the year in the Minnesota Twins’ victory over the Seattle Mariners (10-2).

Berríos pitched 5.2 innings, in which he allowed two runs, walking three and striking out three opponents. It was not an extraordinary performance, but it was outstanding. The second in line, too. He pitched 99 times at the plate, landing 59 strikes.

José Berríos won again today. He pitched 5.2 two innings, allowed two runs and struck out eight. 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA in both of his starts. Minnesota beat Seattle 10-2. #Ours – Benjamín Torres Gotay 🇵🇷 (@TorresGotay) April 9, 2021

BerríosAlthough he was not chosen as the ace of the Twins’ rotation – it was selected by Kenta Maeda – he has behaved as such until now: a 2-0 record, with a 1.54 ERA and 20 strikeouts after 11.2 innings.

Bayamón’s “La Makina” will return to the mound on Wednesday, April 14 to face the Boston Red Sox.