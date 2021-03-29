The Pucela points to the Barça

03/29/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

The Real Valladolid He is already working with his sights set on the game on Monday, April 5 at the Camp Nou. The wards of Sergio Gonzalez They returned to work yesterday and exercised in the afternoon in the Annexes to the José Zorrilla stadium.

Likewise, the Catalan coach could not count on the four players in the squad who in recent days have tested positive for coronavirus. It’s about the goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez, the central Joaquin Fernandez, the right side Luis Perez and the midfielder Kike Perez.

An unexpected setback for the Albivioleta team, who had improved their performance in recent days thanks to greater stability in the starting eleven and an improvement in their defensive performance. Before the break they spun four rounds without losing, having drawn against the Seville (1-1), the Osasuna (0-0) and Celtic (1-1); in addition to having imposed the Getafe (2-1).

Part of the fault they have Robert and Joaquin. The exespanyolista had consolidated under sticks to the detriment of Jordi Masip, who started the season as a starter and points to the starting eleven in the Camp Nou. In fact, the presence of the goalkeeper is not totally ruled out, since Saturday is ten days after his positive, but it seems unlikely.

The defender, a regular starter, ends the quarantine on the same day 5. Bruno, that this course has made fatal mistakes, and Javi sanchez, which has not been a holder for more than two months. Casualties of Luis Perez and Kike Perez, halfway between ownership and substitution, they seem less sensitive. In addition, the Pucela will not be able to count on the Camp Nou with the sanctioned Orellana.