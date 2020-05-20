The book sector is tempered. In the advance of the Internal Book Trade Report, the Federation of Spanish Publishers Guilds (FGEE) discovers that in 2018 the publishing industry billed 2,363 million euros, 1.9% more than in 2017. It grows in profits and falls the rate of publications: 76,202 new titles edited, which is 12.7% less. 160 million copies were sold on paper, 1.6% more than the previous year. With this data, the alarm caused by the indicators of 2017 calmed, when a new editorial bubble seemed to be consummated by multiplying titles on the street and minimally growing in profits.

With these data, the president of the FGEE and the Association of Chambers of the Book of Spain, Miguel Barrero, has indicated this Tuesday in Madrid that “the figures reflect some optimism as they reveal a gradual improvement in the sector after the crisis.” Gone is the fateful 2013, a black year in which the sector hit bottom, with a turnover of 2,181 million euros. And much more back 2008, when it invoiced 3,185 million euros. In 10 years, publishers have suffered a 25.8% drop in turnover, almost € 1 billion less. It is also very striking that in the last five years (2014-2018), the industry has recovered 182 million euros, an amount less than the revenue it lost in just one year (2012-2013), when 290 million disappeared, in full economic cataclysm.

The average price of paper books was 13.96 euros (in 2017 it was 14.66 euros). And in detail it is observed that the essay is paid at 11.42 euros (one euro less than the previous year) and the novel at 12.1 euros (20 cents more than 2017 on average). Comics are 20 cents cheaper and children’s and youth titles 10 cents less. The most expensive product is non-university textbooks, which cost one euro.

Fewer textbooks

However, the decrease in editorial production is due, as indicated by the FGEE, to the cut of titles published in educational books. There were fewer titles in the textbook market, a drop of 9.7%. “It is the consequence of the stoppage of renovation schedules, which have meant that many publishers have not produced new editions,” admit the editors. The new figures could speak of containment, but the production data provided by the FGEE are not as detailed to determine if the industry has changed its habits of producing much more than the market assumes.

The publishers place special emphasis on the fact that the paper book supports the industry and that the digital book has stagnated in sales: its turnover fell 0.1% compared to 2017 and stood at 119 million euros. This amount represents 5% of the total turnover of the sector. The number of titles edited amounted to 19,236 and the number of downloads reached 12.8 million. The average price of digital books – while awaiting the application of the new European regulation on book VAT – was 9.25 euros, three cents less. In contrast to paper, what sells the most digitally is non-fiction: 52.7% of sales compared to 20% of adult fiction.

The novel continues to grow in turnover and goes from 407 million euros to 443 million, a growth of 8.9%. Poetry slightly increases its margins and from 7 million it reaches 7.2 million. The children’s and youth book also increases profits, 6% (from 286 million euros to 303.3 million euros). Non-fiction is not far behind and adds 3.7% more turnover. The only sector that clicks is the non-educational textbook, with a fall of 4.2% (from 828.8 million euros to 793.6 million euros). The comic book boom appears to be stalling for now, with a slight 0.1% profit cut.

The billing data by marketing channels are interesting. Bookshops are the main point of sale in the sector. The 831.5 million invoiced represent 35.2% of the total. They are followed by the chains of bookstores (Corte Inglés, Fnac, Casa del Libro and the like), with 421.9 million (17.8%). And hypermarkets (Alcampo, Carrefour and related) barely reach 8.2%, with its 194.6 million invoiced. On the Internet, books sold in paper format directly by publishers accounted for 1%, about 24.5 million.

