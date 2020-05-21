Formula 1 had planned to announce the new schedule next week, but the restrictions that Great Britain has imposed in the last hours will delay the publication of the definitive program until June.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced major changes to the Formula 1 calendar for 2020, which was to be the longest in history. After deferrals and cancellations, Liberty Media and the FIA ​​have worked hard to get an update out. Although this was expected for next week, it will not be until June when the final program is known, according to the Netherlands GP Fans website.

The start in Austria on July 5 is practically assured. There, two races are expected to take place on two consecutive weekends. Then the plan was to go to Britain, but the restrictions imposed by the Boris Johnson government make it impossible to hold tests at Silverstone.

This being the case, F1 needs time to continue negotiations with the executive and also to work on the Hockenheim option as an alternative. This is why the final calendar will not be published until June.

In the latest draft, Spain appears on August 9, before going to Hungary, Belgium and Italy before going to Eurasia, to celebrate the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan and Russia. After the events of China and Japan, to be held in October, however, the dates of the United States and Brazil are in danger because they are two of the countries that are now experiencing their worst moments of the pandemic.

We will have to see how the situation develops in the coming days, but of course F1 expects to have a clearer picture in June.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.