The public that trusts television and Facebook is less informed about the pandemic

People who consider Facebook and the TV As a reliable means of learning about the coronavirus, they have worse knowledge about covid-19, according to a study published in the latest issue of the journal Current Medical Research & Opinion, which evaluated how much this population knew in the early stages of the pandemic.

The work surveyed 5,948 adults Pennsylvania (USA) between March 25 and 31, 2020. Thus, he found that in the population that gives more confidence to social networks and television for the news, they were less likely to be informed correctly about the coronavirus. In fact, those adults who used Facebook as an additional source of information were much less likely to correctly answer questions about COVID-19.

Disinformation and ignorance about covid-19 and its routes of contagion may be what has fueled the pandemic

Robert P. Lennon

Robert P. Lennon, associate professor of Family and Community Medicine at the American university and one of the authors of the study, affirms that the rise of social networks “has changed the way in which the world informs itself, with works that affirm that 66% of Americans rely on social media for the news. “

“This is worrying,” says Lennon, “because misinformation and ignorance about covid-19 and its routes of contagion may be what has fueled the pandemic.” As of the date of publication of this article, the number of deaths from covid-19 in the world is 2.9 million people, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Survey at the beginning of the pandemic

According to the authors of the work, the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020 was already worrying enough that researchers at Pennsylvania State University quickly produced a survey.

The work wanted to explore the knowledge, perceptions and sources of information preferred by the public for news about the coronavirus

With this work, they sought to explore the knowledge, perceptions and sources of information preferred by the public to stay up-to-date with the coronavirus. Such was the speed with which this survey was developed that, within hours of being informed that their study was to be funded, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The survey was quickly sent out to 5,948 Pennsylvania adults, who would provide insight into public use of information during a national emergency. Thus, the respondents answered questions about the origin of the news and the sources they trusted the most. After this, they were offered 15 statements about covid-19, with which they had to say if they were true or false and the degree of confidence in their answer.

These questions addressed a variety of issues, such as transmission, severity, or treatments; and they posed questions considered of easy, moderate and difficult difficulty in each of these areas. In addition, as media coverage progressed, developing the survey questions became increasingly difficult. “An almost impossible question on Monday was so easy on Thursday that it couldn’t be used,” say the researchers.

Trust according to sources

The results show that the most reliable sources of information were the US government websites (42.8%), followed by TV (27.2%) and health system communications (9.3%).

The study concludes that there was a clear relationship between the chosen source of information and knowledge of the coronavirus. As an example, participants who relied more on government websites were more likely to respond correctly, while those who preferred television scored worse. These results fell sharply in those adults who chose Facebook as the most reliable source or as an additional source of information.

These data show the importance of taking into account the origin of the news when designing public health interventions. Key messages like ‘stay home’, ‘wash your hands’, ‘wear a mask’ or ‘keep social distance’ are only effective if they are understood.

Lennon recalls that “the effective communication it is a critical element to successfully manage the response to a pandemic ”. To this, the researcher adds that “the first step to comply with the recommendations is to understand them.”

“It is vital that health communicators take into account how the public obtains their information and monitor these places to correct misinformation when it appears,” he concludes.

Reference:

Surav Man Sakya et al. “The impact of COVID-19-related changes in media consumption on public knowledge: results of a cross-sectional survey of Pennsylvania adults” (2021). Current Medical Research and Opinion, DOI: 10.1080 / 03007995.2021.1901679

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.