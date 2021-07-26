The public returns to training in Lezama

The return of the public to San Mamés, but for now the fan of Athletic will have to settle for going to Lezama to witness the training of the lions. You can from today. Up to a maximum of 152 people will have the possibility of going to the rojiblancas facilities to follow the sessions that are open.

Those interested should register by email. The necessary information can be found on the website of the Athletic. There will be a temperature check at the access to the field, hydro-alcoholic gel for the hands and the use of a mask will be mandatory.

The last time Lezama welcomed its fans in a training session of the first team was on March 6, 2020. Today it will do so again in the session arranged by Marcelino at 6.30 p.m. The second stage of the preseason opens for the Bilbaoans after the concentration in Swiss. Both today and tomorrow there will be a triple session. Of course, all tomorrow will be behind closed doors, so fans will not be able to access the venue.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday there will only be one training session per day and on Saturday there will be a friendly against the Union Berlin in German lands. It is the last phase of summer. The Athletic will face the following weekend at Southampton and to Liverpool before the league debut in Elche Monday, August 16.