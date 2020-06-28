The The action does not return alone to the La Zarzuela racecourse. Although the competition returned to Madrid on June 14, this Sunday will be accompanied by a totally privileged audience, since the celebration of the spring-summer program will be the first sporting event on Spanish soil with spectators in the stands since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. What the Basque ball did not finish getting last Wednesday (the day was suspended due to the poor condition of the pediment) with 300 spectators in Eibar, the turf will achieve, on a Sunday in which attendance will be allowed until completing a 60% of the around 5,500 localities that make up the maximum capacity of the capacity (about 2,200 people).

So, according to the guidelines established in the Order 668/2020 of June 19 issued by the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid, the show returns to the green of the Madrid racecourse after being closed practically the last three months. As reported by the organization of the venue this week, they will have an elaborate health and hygiene protocol system to prevent any risk of contagion by coronavirus, both for the attending public and for employees. Among the most important elements are the mandatory use of mask (except for under six years old), hydroalcoholic gel dispensers spread out for frequent disinfection, minimum safety distance and, perhaps most striking and innovative, mobile betting points for all races of the day. In addition, a specialized cleaning team will be in charge of disinfecting all the places where attendees pass, both before and at the end of the day. Maximum caution.

Spectators fill the stands of the Hipódromo de La Zarzuela. La Zarzuela Racecourse

Careers

The program, made up of five competitions, starts at 11:00 in the morning (from 12:30 on Teledeporte). The highlight will be the Spanish Hippodrome Association Award, in which the jockeys must cover a distance of 2,000 meters on the back of their horses. The specimens Zephyr, Another Day of Sun, Astronaut and Cossio They will be the aces to follow in what is expected a sunny morning, in which the Recherché Prize, Villablanca, Richal and Thebes will also be held, which will end a day of historical tests due to its context and importance.

“It is our wish, like everyone’s, that normality be restored as soon as possible. For this, we only have to follow the guidelines that the authorities dictate. We would love to see you at the horse racing days, enjoying what unites us “, he expressed excited Álvaro Gutiérrez de La Fuente, President of the Hipódromo de La Zarzuela. At the moment, the steps taken by San Sebastián, in Spain, and the Royal ascot, in the United Kingdom. Neither of them recorded mishaps. La Zarzuela takes the baton today … with fans.