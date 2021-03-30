The public returns to boxing

Without the continuous and powerful support of a television, taquilaje is the table that Spanish boxing clings to. Therefore, activity in 2020 was very low. There were events, but mostly they happened at times when fans were allowed. In 2021 the situation did not allow people in the stands, the days continued to run and finally the promoters decided to jump into the pool. In Guardamar del Segura, several entrepreneurs of the noble art got together and managed to carry out an event on February 20. That same courage had Gallego Prada and Team Solé, who announced a show for this Saturday. Where appropriate, due to improved sanitary conditions managed to put 200 tickets on sale so that the Badia del Valles event had an audience. Little, but it helps.

While, this Friday Euskobox organizes an event without public (It can be seen on Fite TV as well as Badia del Valles). This is because it takes place at the Baserri Antzokia de Derio (It is used as a restaurant, concert hall, theater …), an enclosure that with current regulations does not allow the entry of people outside the event. For its part, if a good atmosphere is expected in Pamplona next Saturday the 27th. MGZ waited and delayed its evening several times so that it could be with ticket sales. They have succeeded and the Spanish Super Welterweight Championship between David Soria and José Suero will be played in front of 1,000 fans. The number is high because the venue is large, since the evening will be held at the Navarra Arena, which has a capacity of almost 12,000 spectators.

These three events are in the short square and it will be necessary to see if the trend continues or if it changes again. KO Boxing has an appointment scheduled for April 10 and at the moment no location is known or if it will be behind closed doors. Matchroom has not yet said anything about it to the public on his evening on April 23 at the Palau Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona. By last, Gallego Prada will do another show in May in Barcelona (at the moment without a decided date) and is waiting for what the Generalitat can say in this regard.