During this pandemic a model of public-private collaboration It comes out reinforced because it has needed hands from all areas. And this has helped keep the coronavirus pandemic from going any further. We know that it has been the worst period of healthcare and that professionals have done what is not written to support all patients. In fact we have examples of hotels that have been medicalized and residences that have been converted into field hospitals.

Juan González de Escalada, director of operations of SAMU, talks about the worst days, clarifying that they had to act quickly, from today to today. Therefore, the agile response was necessary and the private entity thus assumed much of the logistics of the device in the worst moments.

From Community Health they explain that it was a success model that allowed a magnificent health care. For this reason, the Ministry does not rule out future joint projects

The example of the Ilunion Alcora Hotel that was medicalized says it all. There were five assistance rooms and intensive care boxes through which 89 elderly affected by the Covid-19 passed. It was assembled with a capacity for 110 patients distributed in different rooms.

SAMU also programmed activities to favor the cognitive and physical stimulation of the patients. Also gstationed five emergency and emergency devices against Covid-19, distributed between Madrid, Andalusia and Castilla La-Mancha.

And in turn, he also installed a device in the Leisure Line Residence of La Línea de la Concepción with 28 patients transferred from a geriatric center.

The formula of public-private collaboration represents a change in the public service that is here to stay, as established by those involved. It should be noted that Seville has an Observatory for Public-Private Collaboration to attract investment projects to Andalusia and thus accelerate them.