The public cloud will be the basis of the operators’ business | News | Operators

The public cloud will be the basis of the operators’ business.

Increasingly, telcos are teaming up with public cloud providers to leverage their computing and network capacity. Cheap access is the main reason why a growing number of network equipment providers (NEV, network equipment vendors) and communications service providers (CSP, communications service providers) find in public clouds a viable complement to their cloud telecommunications platforms. In fact, according to a ABI Research report, the public cloud will stimulate further growth of the telco cloud market, which is projected to grow to $ 29.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. Low cost of ownership, little or no implementation risk, and increased business agility and innovation are some key factors driving the adoption of cloud computing capacity in the industry.

“The adoption of public cloud constitutes an evolutionary path on three fronts: technological evolution, services and operational changes,” he explains. Don Alusha, Senior Analyst for 5G Core & Edge Networks at ABI Research. “The technological evolution of the public cloud, and broader cloudification efforts, are emerging as a key enabler for a more digital telecommunications ecosystem. Operational changes in cloud efficiency allow CSPs to drive convergence of services by merging intelligently the internal processes that today are in silos. And the evolution of the service is the search to improve the existing business models, which should also be a key reason behind the adoption of the public cloud. “

Communication services remain at the core of the CSP business, but with the public cloud as the foundation

Communication services remain at the core of the CSP business, but with the public cloud as the foundation, many large Tier 1 operators are increasingly diversifying into ICT services. AT&T, Telefónica Tech, Verizon and Vodafone are some of those companies that are embracing the public cloud to create value outside of their traditional markets.

In addition, platforms are going to be at the center of new commercial forays, in particular everything that has to do with 5G, which implies the creation of value horizontally. “Operators will be able to grow their business if they follow these objectives: 1) the smart connectivity to connect sparse cloud platforms; 2) the human capital to get your workforce to innovate and 3) take advantage of a cloud ecosystem that is comprised of independent software vendors (ISVs) and developers; and finally, governance to get the best out of this ecosystem and cushion its collateral effects. Naturally, this change will not happen overnight, even if it is the most advanced CSP. But it is vital that, in close collaboration with NEV and hyperscalars, operators plant the seeds of cloud platforms to create new value opportunities tomorrow, “says the researcher.

With public cloud platforms, hyperscalars such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle often develop and control a homogeneous technology ecosystem. Conversely, telcos acquire solutions from many different providers competing and moving in different directions. “So what does the proliferation of cloud platforms in telecommunications mean for Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE? This means that the successful provider of the future will have to bear much more than the financial risk of CSP adopting their products and services.” says Alusha. They have to go beyond simple installation and integration of capabilities.

The exact role that public clouds will play in the way we shape the telecommunications system in the future remains to be seen.

The exact role that public clouds will play in the way we shape the telecommunications system in the future remains to be seen.. At the same time, the industry must bet on future growth and success in the ability to make commitments that may not pay off until many years later. “In other words, new growth strategies must start with a high tolerance for risk and what we ignore about the cloud and associated economic models, as successful strategies must be based on a degree of unpredictability,” concludes Alusha.