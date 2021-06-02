The public chooses The Lion King as the best Disney animated film – Tomatazos

Animated film is capable of moving as much as live-action, and of being as mature and thoughtful as any artistic work, however, most people associate it with childhood and, more specifically, with Walt productions. Disney, which is responsible for numerous classics in film history such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – 98%, Alice in Wonderland – 79%, The Little Mermaid – 92%, and many more.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

A recent poll conducted by Rotten Tomatoes, where users voted for the company’s animated films, gave The Lion King the winner – 91%, after a close competition. In the first round, The Lion King faced Fun and Fancy Free (1947), known in Mexico as Fun and Fantasy; in the second round he beat Frozen: A Frozen Adventure – 89%; then to Mulan – 86%; in the penultimate round to Hercules – 60% and finally to Beauty and The Beast – 93%.

The little Mermaid, another Disney fan favorite, started in the first round against The Sword in the Stone – 71%, the Arthurian story based on the book by TH White; in the second round he competed with Bambi – 91%, then against Zootopia – 98%, and in the penultimate round against Beauty and the Beast, which beat him.

Other films that were close to success and proved to be the most beloved were Aladdin – 94%, Hercules, Tangled – 90% and Tarzan – 88%. In the end, Beauty and the Beast had surpassed Goofy, the movie (1995), Sleeping Beauty – 92%, Ralph, The Demolisher – 86%, Tangled Y The little Mermaid. In the final round she was far outdone by The Lion King, which obtained 70% of the votes, out of a total of 14,241 voters.

Also read: Why The Lion King is considered a racist and sexist movie

Our users have crowned #TheLionKing as the ultimate Disney animated film! https://t.co/OuGhfgFmll pic.twitter.com/1BAL4n6Pvw – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 29, 2021

The Lion King It was directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, inspired by William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and it marked an entire generation with tragic moments like the death of Mufasa and the epic final showdown between Simba and Scar. Over time, The Lion King It has reaffirmed its place among the classics, but there has been criticism. From its very premiere, many detected various problematic subtexts: racism, sexism, homophobia and imperialism, were some of the terms that could be read in the critics.

On the other hand, the live-action remake of 2019 was almost 100% faithful to the original 1994 feature film, with the notable difference that some of the problematic elements were polished and omitted. The result was a great triumph for Disney, since The Lion King – 40% grossed US $ 1,656 million globally, with which it reached the seventh position among the highest grossing films in history.

The Lion King had a spin-off starring Timon and Pumbaa, as well as two sequels, The Lion King 2: Simba’s Kingdom – 33%, and The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata – 76%. It was also adapted for theater and video games. In 2011 it had a 3D rerun, and many of those who enjoyed it as children when it was first released saw it again on the big screen.

There is no doubt that Disney has evolved in the last three decades, it does not show it so much with its live-action remakes as The Lion King, which only copied the original, but with more purposeful works such as Cruella – 93%. In the field of computer animation, Disney has also produced high-quality works that, technically, don’t ask much of Pixar. The most notable examples are Wifi Ralph – 91%, Frozen 2 – 80%, Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures – 96% and Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%, which can be seen on Disney Plus.

Don’t leave without reading: Animated Movies Still Superior to Live-Action Remakes

In the coming years we will see the sequel to the live-action remake of The Lion King, but it will not be related to the sequels to the animated version. The 2019 film did not get very positive reviews, we will have to wait to find out if the sequel surpasses it in quality.