The public accuses the program of “favoritism” for what happened in a test with Javier Dávila

The spectators of Pasapalabra have harshly criticized on social networks what happened in the last duel of the week for taking over the blue chair, and that has had as protagonists Javier Davila, the current contestant who competes with Pablo Díaz to take the pot, already Mariví, the new aspirant.

In the previous program, Javier Dávila lost at Rosco to Pablo Díaz, which led him to participate in this Friday. knockout test, known as the “blue chair”, as it decides who sits down to compete on the blue team.

The duel went off without incident and, once again, Javier Dávila won it, so Mariví was left with no option to compete against Pablo Díaz.

However, viewers of the program did not overlook a detail in the definitions described as “unfair” by some, and which has generated controversy on social networks.

Before starting the duel, both contestants must choose between two letters to respond to the corresponding definitions, the aspiring contestant being the first to choose. On this occasion, the lyrics with which they dueled were the N and the S, the latter chosen by Mariví.

According to the audience of the program, Mariví’s words were much more complex than Javier’s: “What a favoritism, orange and Japanese against bonus and symbiosis, “complained a viewer on Twitter.

I am pro Javier but I recognize that Mariví has ​​been very complicated and ambiguous. Things as they are. – Fàtima Valls Barberà (@ Briseida815) April 16, 2021

However, other viewers have tried to take away the iron from the matter by remembering that it is the contestants who choose the lyrics. “The people who criticize without knowing, what would they say if Mariví had chosen the N instead of the S?”, Has asked another viewer.