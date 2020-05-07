This is how masks prevent the spread of particles 3:10

. – Most Americans have never before had to wear face masks (face masks, chinstraps) to protect their health. Much less to buy food or go for a run.

So even as more and more businesses and states demand it, rebellion is natural … to some extent, says Dr. David Aronoff, professor of medicine and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center .

However, he urges people to consider the requirement of the mask not as forced conformity, but as a necessary act of solidarity: wearing a cloth mask could prevent apparently healthy people from infecting others with coronaviruses if they are asymptomatic.

“We all hope that this pandemic will disappear,” he said. “Then we can stop doing so much risk mitigation. But for now, we really depend on the trust and kindness of others to protect our well-being. And that’s part of being American, “he added.

Some believe this violates their civil liberties

Although the use of masks is not mandatory in much of the United States, compliance with this measure may seem, for some, a loss of their liberties.

People naturally rebel when told what to do, even if the actions in question can protect them, said Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist and author of The Psychology of Pandemics.

“People value their freedoms,” he explained. “They may feel distressed or outraged or morally angry when others try to invade their freedoms.”

Aronoff compared the face mask measure to the ban on smoking cigarettes in restaurants or schools.

“There are rules about not smoking in closed restaurants and bars because that smoke can be harmful to another person’s health,” he said. “Now we are in a situation where, if I am infected with covid-19, my breath can be lethal for someone else,” he said.

But while cigarette law is permanent, wearing masks will not be, Aronoff said.

Still, for public opponents, even a temporary measure is granting too much.

In Michigan, where up to 700 protesters recently arrived at the State Capitol to protest the confinement orders, the masks are required in stores and businesses. This month, police reported that a Michigan Family Dollar security guard was shot dead by customers he had asked to wear the masks before entering the store.

Also in Michigan, a customer wiped his face with a Dollar Tree employee’s shirt after the worker told him to wear a mask, police said.

And just a day after issuing an emergency proclamation requiring the use of masks, the city of Stillwater, Oklahoma, amended the measure after citizens threatened violence.

“Many who have objections cite the erroneous belief that the requirement is unconstitutional and, according to their theory, you cannot force a mask on,” Norman McNickle, city manager, said in a statement. “No law or court supports this opinion.”

Some believe that the mask could make them look weak

For some people, wearing a mask means admitting a fear that they may not yet have consciously confronted, explained David Abrams, a clinical psychologist and professor of social and behavioral sciences at the New York University School of Global Public Health.

Many see the mask as a walking symbol of vulnerability that tells others that you are afraid of contracting the virus. So to compensate for that fear, and as a show of strength, they can reject the masks entirely, he added.

For people who choose not to wear them, “putting on that mask is as cheeky as saying, ‘Hi, I’m a scared cat,'” Abrams said.

But this moment in history is scary, he said, and although fear is natural, many of us do not dare to show it.

We may owe that particular trait to our animal ancestors: In the world of mammals, species disguise fear and don’t show it to other species to keep themselves safe. It is an evolutionary trait that could explain our trends today, when our collective security is threatened, he said.

Some find the measure confusing

In just three months, the masks went from being unnecessary for healthy people to being recommended for anyone who goes outside. The conflicting orientation has hit Americans like a whiplash.

But that pattern changed when the researchers found out about the high probability of asymptomatic transmission. Wearing a cloth mask is not foolproof, but if someone is infected and doesn’t know it, the mask prevents their breath from traveling far away and potentially infecting others.

“It is also confusing for us frontline healthcare workers,” said Aronoff.

And people who followed the first recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – to avoid wearing masks if you were healthy – may feel cheated or hurt when the entity recommended them in mid-2015. April.

There are also mixed messages at the federal level: Although the CDC recommends that people wear masks, President Donald Trump did not use any during a visit to a Honeywell mask factory. Vice President Mike Pence apparently disobeyed the Mayo Clinic policy when he visited without facial protection.

All of that further tangles the message for Americans, Abrams said.

“The ambivalence of mixed messages makes it much easier for people to do what they want and think what they want,” he insisted.

Masks are considered uncomfortable by some

In the presence of uncertainty, people tend to seek rituals that make them feel safe. For many Americans, wearing masks in public is not one of them, Abrams explained.

“When people are told what to do, and that is not the usual form of behavior, there is a tendency to question that and resist,” he said. “It is the psychological tendency to react to people who tell you what to do,” he said.

Until now, Americans have not been asked to wear masks in public. It is a phenomenon that they may associate with some East Asian countries, where the use of face masks in public is widely accepted and perhaps a reason why some of those places have been successful in controlling outbreaks.

“If all of a sudden everyone started wearing masks, the old way of life would be gone,” Abrams said. “You suddenly admitted that this is the new normal. But you don’t want to believe that. “

Not to mention that the masks are also not physically comfortable. That may be enough to drive some people away from them.

