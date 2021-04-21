The psychological scars of Covid-19 and the fear of being infected again

The damage caused by Covid-19 goes beyond the physical. (Photo: iStock)

After the storm, the calm has not arrived, but only the tense calm. This is the story of Naela, a Covid-19 survivor.

Her he is 30 years old And it is neonatal area nurse in a private hospital in Mexico City. In interview for Tec Review comments that the fear of being infected again cannot disappear from his life.

A constant fear

On November 6 of last year he experienced the first symptoms of the disease and on November 13 he entered the Covid-19 Voluntary Isolation Center, San Pablo Tepetlapa Naval Park, in the south of Mexico City.

There he was under medical treatment until he left the place on December 23, after he finally tested negative for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in his body.

“Since I was diagnosed I thought I was going to die and that before they were going to intubate me and put a catheter, “says Naela, who fortunately defeated Covid-19 only with rest and medications.

The panic has not completely disappeared. Naela refuses to grasp the metal handholds on the City’s subway cars.

“I don’t grab the tubes from the subway; I prefer to lean on them with one arm, because I feel that the virus is there ”, he talks.

Although she you have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine Against this disease, she does not feel completely calm, especially after she learned that the people who received them “probably” will require a third booster dose.

This because according to Albert bourla, CEO of the pharmaceutical company, with the third dose the antibody response could be strengthened between 10 and 20 times, which would serve to combat the most contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Uncertainty has also triggered in her the compulsive thinking how he got sick. An impossible question to answer, but one that has not stopped spinning in his mind.

“Sometimes I think I got it because the virus got in my hair, but the truth is, I don’t know how it was,” he says.

The psychological effects of Covid-19

Naela’s case agrees with what was exposed in an article published on April 6 in the famous magazine The Lancet.

There the results of an analysis made to 236,379 thousand American patients are released.

After being cured of Covid-19, about a third of them manifested some type of mental disorder.

“Our goal was to provide robust estimates of incidence rates and relative risks of neurological and psychiatric diagnoses in patients within six months of a Covid-19 diagnosis,” the document reads.

These effects occurred more in patients recovered from Covid-19 than in people who had recovered from the flu or other respiratory illnesses.

Anxiety, in 17%, and mood disorders, in 14%, were the most recurrent.

However, “more data is required to properly assess the effects of Covid-19 on brain health,” says the study.

Psychological scars

Naela’s current situation is a reflection of those percentages. Every day he fights the mental battle of fears of being infected with Covid-19 again, but he is winning it little by little.

“Although less and less, I am still afraid of being in places with many people, and when I see that someone is coughing or sneezing, I imagine that the virus is going to hit me again, and I no longer want to think like that,” says Naela.

She lives with her brother, a year older than her; his mother, who has suffered from bronchial tubes for a long time; and his dad, who is hypertensive.

Their parents, given their conditions, are in the group of people with the highest risk of mortality from SARS-CoV-2. This further increases Naela’s fear, because under no circumstances would she want to endanger the lives of her parents.

“I think that infecting them would be something that I would never forgive,” says Naela, looking down, then smiling, it seems to drive this possibility out of her mind.

During the interview, conducted in an open space and with healthy distance, Naela shows optimism, because beyond the fear caused by Covid-19 is her firm will to continue fulfilling what she likes most in life: her job as a nurse of newborns.