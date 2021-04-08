The psychological disorders left by covid-19

A third of the patients who had COVID-19 have exhibited psychological or neurological disorders within six months of the infection, according to a new study published in the Lancet journal. Anxiety was the most common diagnosis, which was evidenced in 17% of patients treated for COVID-19. Dr. Elmer Huerta assures that it is necessary to do more and longer studies. Since the new coronavirus is a new condition, the study time is not as long as with other previous analyzes. Meanwhile, Moderna’s vaccine continues to show robust antibody rates six months after these vaccines.