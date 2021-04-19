The PSOE would devastate in the general elections and the PP rises almost three points due to the collapse of Cs

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez during a meeting with politician Pablo Casado at MoncloaPalace in Madrid on Monday, 06 May 2019. (Photo: Sergio R Moreno / GTRES)

If today there were general elections, the PSOE would destroy with 31.5%, taking almost eleven points from the Popular Party (which rises 2.7 points in a month and would stay at 20.6%), with Vox in third position ( 15.4%), according to the latest barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS).

In the barometer released today, Unidos Podemos would be fourth, but it rises more than one point in voting intention compared to the previous month, remaining at 10.7%.

What this survey collects is a collapse of Cs, which would now have 6.7%, compared to 9.5% in the previous one. It loses almost three points, the proportion that fattens the popular this month.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.