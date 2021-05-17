The PSOE “will facilitate” that the trans law promoted by its investiture partners is processed in Congress

Several people with a trans flag in a protest in favor of the law. (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

The PSOE “will facilitate” the admission for processing of the trans law promoted by ERC, Junts, Más País, Compromís and Nueva Canarias this Tuesday in the Congress of Deputies. The text was presented to circumvent the blockade of the trans law of the Ministry of Equality by the socialist part of the Government, which has not yet transferred it to the Council of Ministers.

This has been assured by party sources to El HuffPost, although they have not wanted to clarify whether they will vote in favor or abstain. The law was registered on May 11 and is practically the same as that of Equality, although with four main changes: that transmigrant people can also change their sex in the registry with the only requirement of express declaration, which is Include a third box for non-binary people, that the rights of pregnant trans people to access the involuntary interruption of pregnancy and that those trans people over 65 who prove they have no other resource and who have lived a life socially discriminated against Politically and economically, they can have a subsidy from the State.

The objective of these groups registering this new law, drawn up by the group Plataforma Trans, among others, was to circumvent the obstacles that, according to the Ministry of Equality, were placed by the socialist part of the Government to take it to the Council of Ministers. Socialists are thus obliged to take a position in the Lower House on the processing of this text, the most controversial point of which is gender self-determination.

From the Trans Platform they hope that “the PSOE will recover the north.” If you do not support this proposed law, indicates its president, Mar Cambrollé, the formation “is going to bleed out on the LGTB side.” Also …

