The PSOE unfolds a canvas in Callao calling on the citizens to avoid “the Government of Colón”

The PSOE-M has deployed a banner in Callao, measuring 29 by 22 meters, covering the facade of the Palacio de la Prensa, in which they call on citizens to avoid “the Government of Colón” and that the “extreme right” arrive to direct the institutions.

On the canvas appears the drawing of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado; the candidate for Voice, Rocío Monasterio; the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and the former national leader of Citizens Albert Rivera, accompanied by the phrase ‘After the photo, the Government of Colón? ‘.

Right to one side is the image of the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, appealing to citizens to connect by streaming at 12 noon each day to learn about his government program.

In a video, Gabilondo explains that the campaign is synthesized in three ideas, avoid the “Government of Colón” and that a “progressive” one who is focused on vaccination and economic and social recovery arrives “without leaving anyone behind.”

“No to extremisms, yes to a serious government. No to confrontation. The noise, fury and hatred among Madrilenians are over. We Madrilenians want a Madrid seriously and that is why we call on citizens to stop the Government of Colón. We cannot allow the extreme right to rule, “the socialist candidate has launched.

Thus, Gabilondo has also encouraged Madrilenians to participate by streaming at 12 o’clock for their daily acts where they will reel off the proposals of their government program “seriously.”