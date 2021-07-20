The PSOE, the PP and Vox stop the attempt of the independentistas to investigate the Court of Accounts in Congress

The Plenary of Congress, on June 25. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The PSOE, the PP and Vox have rejected this Tuesday at the Congressional Board the processing of the initiative of Más País-Equo, Compromís and the pro-independence parties to create an investigation commission regarding the “political neutrality” of the Court of Accounts.

The initiative had started after the investigations opened against 34 former high-ranking officials of the Catalan Generalitat for the 2014 independence consultation or the one known as ‘Diplocat’. This same Tuesday, when there are 24 hours until the deadline ends, those affected by independence for the claim of 5.4 million from the court have announced that they will pay the bonds with their assets because the Government has not found any bank to guarantee.

This proposal, which bears the signature of ERC, Junts, PDeCAT, BNG, CUP and Bildu, in addition to that of the aforementioned parties, has been analyzed in the Table, where the PSOE, PP and Vox have rejected it following the recommendations of the Chamber’s lawyers. United We, for its part, voted in favor.

There is no place

In its note, the legal services of the Lower House are opposed to its admission for processing because they consider that “the control of the Court of Accounts does not correspond to the Cortes Generales.”

With their request, the signatory parties wanted the Chamber to inquire about “the irregularities committed” by this body in its function of prosecuting accounting responsibility and to determine whether it has “legitimacy” and “competence” to carry out these procedures.

The signatory parties demanded that the connections and personal ties of the councilors be clarified

Specifically, the signatory parties demanded that the “personal connections and ties of the directors and their impact on the principle of independence” be clarified, as well as the “political nature of the accusations” that, in their opinion, have been directed against the Catalan independentists.

They only act against the independence movement

In the statement of reasons for the initiative, the eight parties denounce that, despite the fact that the Court of Auditors finds “irregularities” of various kinds in its various audits, it later does not demand “responsibility” for them, and limits itself to “recommending greater diligence in planning, contracting, monitoring or control ”by the entities analyzed.

For the signatories of the petition, “this situation contrasts” with the action carried out by the body chaired by María José de la Fuente in relation to the judicial processes and police cases against the Catalan independence movement.

In this context, the parties of the initiative recall that up to now more than 15 million euros have already been paid in terms of bonds – “some of them duplicated”, as they point out – in the framework of procedures derived from the consultation of 9 November 2014 and the illegal referendum of October 2017.

Ideological bias

“The ideological bias that emerges from this pattern of behavior is completely incompatible with the principles of a rule of law such as impartiality,” they argue.

At the same time, they emphasize that the fact that this is not an authentic jurisdictional body does not “enable it to violate the political neutrality that is required of any body purifying responsibilities”, especially considering that the prosecution of accounting responsibility that carried out “has an unquestionable political dimension as it is projected on the management of public funds”

The ideological bias that emerges is completely incompatible with the principles of a State of Law The parties that signed the initiative.

Another point that the parties wanted clarified was whether these procedures of the Court of Auditors are being carried out with all the “procedural guarantees” provided for in the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The signatories, who denounce the “confiscatory and dissuasive nature” of the bonds required for the independence charges and proposed that the Chamber rule on it, as well as on the “incidence” of the court’s action on the exercise of freedom of expression, ideological freedom and political pluralism.

But the promoters of the investigation did not refer only to the procedures against the independentistas and asked the Chamber to investigate “the material responsibility of all the irregular operations” that, in their opinion, “have not been duly prosecuted”, the “responsibility “In which has been incurred for this reason and” the damages caused to the public coffers “due to this lack of prosecution.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

