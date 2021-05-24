The PSOE proposes to stop the creation of private universities in the future university law

The PSOE proposes “put restrictions” on the proliferation of private universities in the future Organic Law of the University System (LOSU), in which the Government is working and whose approval is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Council of Ministers.

This has been assured this Sunday by the deputy and secretary of Education and Universities of the PSOE, Luz Martínez Seijo, in a act on Education, University and Vocational Training, within the preparatory work for the Framework Presentation of the 40th Congress of the PSOE, to be held in October, in which the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has also participated.

“We want a quality public university and we have the commitment, without any doubt, to put restrictions on the proliferation of private universities that, far from pursuing quality in educational policy, far from seeking research and knowledge transfer, the only thing they want is to generate business around education “, he assured.

During her speech, the deputy also spoke about “eliminate precariousness in universities”, including in the Law a “stable” Teaching and Research Personnel (PDI) model.

Likewise, it has opted to propose an “advance” in the career of the Administration and Services Personnel (PAS) of the universities, with the aim of “profile new jobs associated with the different functions that the PAS has to develop in the new university “, such as” profiles associated with teaching, research and knowledge transfer “.

In addition, Martínez Seijo has spoken of carrying out a project based on respecting the principle of university autonomy with “transparency and accountability of management activity and research teaching resources”.

On the other hand, the PSOE proposes in the new law “reinforce the principles of democratization in governance“, specifically, to modify the system of election of rectors, allowing that the civil servant professors can choose to this position, that is to say, eliminating the requirement of being professor to be chosen rector.

The objective of this measure, that the socialist deputy has rated “truly novel”, is that there is gender equality in access to university governance, since “only 20% of women in Spanish universities have the possibility of becoming rectors today.”

“We want reduce that gender gap and increase the possibilities, not only of women, but of tenured professors who, in some areas of knowledge in which there are hardly any professors, have no option of being rectors, “he explained.

Continuing with the democratization process of the Spanish university, Martínez Seijo has commented that the PSOE also seeks “open the Governing Councils”, that is, that “all representatives of the university system” as well as “experts and people of recognized prestige in all areas of knowledge” can participate in them. This is associated with the reform of the Social Councils that the PSOE also wants, in order for them to be “truly effective in their operation”.

In addition to these measures, the socialist recalls the importance of having a adequate financing for the university system, hence its request that Spain invest around 1% of GDP in this area, thus equating itself with neighboring countries. “Without the necessary resources, there can be no quality teaching, no research, nor can knowledge be generated in order to transfer it to our society,” he concluded his speech.