The PSOE proposes jail for harassers of women who go to abort

Anti-abortion protesters protest outside the Dator clinic in Madrid in 2016. (Photo: Jorge Sanz / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Socialist Group in Congress has proposed a modification of the Penal Code to punish with jail those who harass women who come to interrupt their pregnancy at the doors of abortion clinics.

The Socialists have registered a proposed organic law to add a new provision in the Penal Code to punish bullies and harassers with a prison sentence of three months to a year or with work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 80 days.

In addition, the court may impose on the author the prohibition to go to certain places for a period of six months to three years.

More than one hundred cases of harassment of women each year

According to the Association of Accredited Clinics for the Termination of Pregnancy (ACAI), there are more than 100 cases of harassment suffered each year by the more than 800 women who attend these abortion centers.

A figure that has taken into account the socialist proposal, presented after collecting the demands of the ACAI.

The initiative adds to the motion presented last week in the Senate to protect the right of women to voluntary interruption of pregnancy, which urged the Executive to establish safety zones in the surroundings of accredited health centers for voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

The objective is to guarantee the privacy of women, their physical and moral integrity, as well as their right to free movement.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.