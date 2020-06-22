Rapper Rayden has given voice to a campaign of the Ministry of Tourism to try to relaunch the sector after the coronavirus crisis. The singer himself has made it public by sharing on his social networks the theme, called « Discover yourself. » What is striking is that the social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias has hired Rayden, whom many will remember for boasting on Twitter of his anti-Cayetan shirt.

And it is that the rapper was the one who uploaded a photo of the shirt of the discord to which he later Isco Alarcón gave a controversial ‘like’. « New acquisition, » Rayden wrote next to the garment, which read the acronym ACAB and below the legend in English: « All Cayetanos are Bastards » (« All Cayetanos are bastards »).

Isco was widely criticized

Obviously, that ‘like’ of the Real Madrid player brought a queue. The critic from Malaga was rained for positioning himself on the side of the extreme left in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and after the disastrous management of the Government. In fact, days later the Real Madrid player offered a kind of rectification on his social networks, assuring that he was not from any party.

Precisely, it all started with that rayden post, rapper who is now rewarded by the Government by hiring him for that campaign of the Ministry of Tourism in which he gives voice to a spot with which it is about reactivating national tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic. « Confined I thought about all the plans I would make when I went out, the people I wanted to see, the pictures I wanted to revisit, the trips I wanted to make and I made a poem with this … Now with the poem an announcement has been made that you can see now in TV. I hope you get excited, « said the singer while announcing the song » Discover yourself. «