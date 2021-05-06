The PSOE opens an expulsion file for Redondo and Leguina for their support of Ayuso

The Executive of the PSOE, meeting this Thursday under the leadership of the Secretary General, Pedro Sánchez, has agreed open file for expulsion of militancy for former socialist leaders Nicolás Redondo and Joaquín Leguina for the express support expressed by both towards the Popular Party candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in the recent regional elections in Madrid.

Socialist sources indicated days ago that they were not “going to waste a minute” during the electoral campaign when Redondo and Leguina received the president and candidate for reelection at the Fundación Alma Tecnológica.

However, according to Ferraz sources, the Executive decided to initiate the sanctioning process that may end with expulsion from the party of these historical socialists, who maintain a critical attitude with the policy defended by the PSOE since the arrival of Pedro Sánchez.

This file against the former secretary general of the Basque Socialists and the former president of the Community of Madrid is produced in application of article 8 of the federal statutes, which says that the carrying out of acts of communication may be grounds for loss of affiliate status. politics, propaganda or request for a vote publicly, through any form or scope of dissemination, for other political formations when the PSOE attends the same electoral process or that conflict with interests electoral “of the party.

“If within 10 days from the receipt of the notification of the opening of the file, no allegation or proof of the file has been received, the expulsion will be finalized“, it states.