The PSOE improves slightly in voting intention after the reshaping of the Government

Pedro Sánchez poses in Moncloa with his new Council of Ministers, on July 13. (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via .)

Pedro Sánchez has changed his Government and now we know the effects of the earthquake on voters: according to the polls known between Sunday and Monday, the PSOE cuts distances with the PP -which continues to be the force with better voting intentions-, it stabilizes after months of slight loss. One of them even speaks of a practical technical tie between socialists and popular if elections were held today.

Thus, in the La Sexta survey, it is explained that the PP would win with 28% of the votes, leaving the PSOE as the second force with just over 26% of the votes. The Invimark Institute, which has done the field work, confirms that there is still that distance of two points in voting intention. The third position would be occupied by Vox, which remains below 18% of the vote. Unidos Podemos, the fourth force, would barely reach 9.3%, followed by Más País, with 4.5%, and Ciudadanos, below 2%. With these data on the table, the PP would rise seven points more than in the last elections, with the PSOE losing slightly less than two points, says La Sexta.

In valuation of leaders, in which everyone fails, Sánchez still takes the best mark, 4.4, and Pablo Casado (PP) does not reach 4. Below 3 are Ione Belarra, Santiago Abascal and Inés Arrimadas.

In La Razón, for its part, another poll says that the extensive reshuffle of the Government has mobilized the voters of the PSOE, which in a month wins between two and three seats (1.2 points) compared to its last contact. The right also lost two seats compared to the June poll, and 0.3 points. In this Nc Report survey, “Sánchez benefits from the focus that he has managed to direct on his political action with the changes in his Council of Ministers, and reaches 25.9% of the vote and between 101 and 103 deputies,” says this half. But, even so, it continues to be behind the PP, which stands at 126 and 128 seats. The conservative bloc maintains its absolute majority, with 181 seats and 48.2% of the votes.

Read more

In comparative terms with respect to the last general elections, the PSOE loses between 17 and 19 deputies, while Pablo Casado’s party could grow between 37 and 39.

And in El Periódico, finally, another survey confirms that “the new Government starts walking with the PP on its heels”, as its information is titled. According to a survey carried out on July 14 and 15 by the Gabinet d’Estudis Socials i Opinió Pública (GESOP), the President of the Government and the leader of the opposition are in a technical tie, with a slight advantage of Sánchez of 1 , 3 points and two seats.

The PSOE would obtain 27.3% of the votes and 118-120 deputies (now it has 120), while the PP would obtain 26% of the votes and 116-118 parliamentarians (today it has 89). That is, the socialists remain stagnant in their last electoral result while the popular ones are propelled with the wear of Vox and the (almost) disappearance of Cs.

In this case, the projection says that neither socialists nor popular would reach, with the sum of their natural partners, 176 seats of the absolute majority, but the right-wing bloc (PP-Vox-Cs) would stay closer. It could reach 163 deputies, compared to the 152 who would add a maximum of the PSOE, United We Can and More Country.

Although the fidelity of vote to Casado (60%) is very similar to that of Sánchez (57%), the socialist leader would only be able to attract 13% of powerful voters and 5% of the electorate of Cs, while the leader of the Popular would absorb a quarter of those who voted for Ciudadanos in 2019 and 20% of those who chose the Vox ballot.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE