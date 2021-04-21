The PSOE denounces Vox for “hatred and racism” for the racist poster it placed in Sol

Racist Vox poster in the Madrid Metro, this Wednesday, April 21. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The PSOE moves tab and has denounced Vor in court this Wednesday for “hatred and racism” for the electoral poster that the extreme right placed in the Madrid Metro.

The Socialists have to the Investigating Courts the campaign against unaccompanied foreign minors, known as menas. The PSOE argues that this campaign has also been disseminated through the ultras website and their training social networks, both at the national and regional levels.

The Socialists consider that the events are so serious that they have been brought to the attention of the Madrid Electoral Board so that it can immediately agree to withdraw from the subway for violating art. 50.4 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime, since, they say, it is a campaign that contains “xenophobic and racist expressions and images.”

The action of the legal representatives of the PSOE is in line with the decision taken by the Prosecutor’s Office, which has already opened proceedings to gauge whether or not the far-right cartel is a hate crime.

We understand that with its campaign, Vox could have incurred a hate crime provided for in article 510 of the PSOE Penal Code.

“We understand that with its campaign, Vox could have incurred a hate crime provided for in article 510 of the Penal Code. We also consider probable the commission of an electoral crime foreseen in article 144 of the LOREG, on the infraction of the legal norms in the matter of electoral cartels ”, say the Socialists.

The PSOE ensures that the hate crime has occurred against “a particularly vulnerable group, unaccompanied foreign minors, whose protection corresponds to the administrations when they are homeless.”

“With the content of this campaign, messages are disseminated aimed at provoking, at the very least, hatred and discrimination …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.