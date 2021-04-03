The PSOE denounces Ayuso’s candidacy for including the former mayor of Toledo

The PSOE has registered this Saturday a complaint before the Electoral Board of Madrid to the candidacy of the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to the May 4 elections for including the former mayor of Toledo in the list Augustine Count for not being registered in the Madrid region.

As eldiario.es has advanced and as confirmed by socialist sources, this complaint is based on the breach of the registration periods, as has happened with Toni sang.

The PSOE confirmed last Friday that it challenged the same candidacy for including Cantó and be this “ineligible” for failing to comply with the registration deadlines in the Community of Madrid to be part of an electoral list.

According to the objection brief, the registration in Madrid of the exporter of Citizens in the Valencian Courts it would have occurred this month.

The action is repeated for the inclusion of the former mayor of Toledo Agustín Conde, who ranks number 23 from the list headed by the current regional president and candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (Loreg) states in its article 39.1 that “for each election the current Electoral Census will be closed on the first day of the previous month to the date of the call “.