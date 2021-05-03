The PSOE denounces Ayuso for “partisan use” of the Dos de Mayo events

Nacho Cano, returning the Grand Cross of the Order of Dos de Mayo to the Madrid president, during the institutional acts denounced by the PSOE (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The PSOE has registered this Monday a complaint before the Electoral Board against the popular candidate Isabel Díaz Ayuso “for the tortico and partisan use” of the institutional acts of the commemoration of the Dos de Mayo, as advanced by elDiario and confirmed by El País. The Socialists assure that the Madrid president broke the law by making “interventions and demonstrations totally coinciding with those used in her campaign.”

The controversy over the celebration of these events arose this Sunday, with scenes such as that of the musician Nacho Cano returning the medal of the Order of May 2 to Ayuso. The PSOE has presented the 22-page document, in which it argues that the popular would have violated article 50.2 of the electoral law, by also violating the principle of equality between the parties that appear in the 4M elections.

It is intended in the speech to mask the use of the campaign slogan PSOE of Madrid, in its complaint before the Electoral Board

“The speech is intended to mask the use of the campaign slogan covered with the solemnity of the principle of freedom as a democratic and constitutional value and alien to a partisan concept, but, nevertheless, its use is such that the electoral use is evident ”, The Socialists have collected in the letter of their complaint.

Given the proximity of the elections that will take place in less than 24 hours, the PSOE has asked the Electoral Board to resolve the claim urgently.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The sincere expression of Ayuso who has ‘caught’ a microphone during the events of May 2

Criticism of Nacho Cano for praising Ayuso in an institutional act two days before the elections

Iglesias denounces that Ayuso has turned the events of May 2 “into a campaign rally”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.