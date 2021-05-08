The PSOE admits “wear” by the pandemic and the data indicate that Sánchez is the European leader who falls the most

The Government and the PSOE continue to analyze the poor results obtained in the Madrid elections on May 4. The first vice president of the Executive, Carmen Calvo, expressed this Thursday in an interview in Onda Cero that one of the factors that have played against the socialists has been the “attrition” by the pandemic, since, in his opinion, “those who are ruling are the ones who have to wear themselves out” and that “happens in all countries.” However, the data suggest that Pedro Sánchez is the leader who has worn the most in the European environment.

According to figures from the Global Leader Approval Tracker, no one has had worse citizen evaluations than Sánchez since the crisis began. The latest data, corresponding to this month of May, indicates that 57% of Spaniards disapprove of the President of the Government’s management, while only 36% see it favorably.

The Spanish Government reached its approval peak in June 2020, when 50% approved the management, coinciding precisely with the de-escalation of the first wave of the pandemic. On the contrary, in February of this year it marked the worst figure, with 63% of the population who disapproved of the Executive. Since then, despite the advance of vaccination, it has barely traced six points.

Merkel and Draghi hold on

Sánchez’s case is different from other leaders. The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, or the Italian Prime Minister, Mario draghihave always had pass rates higher than fail rates. Merkel has lost support after tightening restrictions in recent months and due to lack of coordination with the Lander governments, but in May she continues with 51% public approval. At the end of last year it got to have a 60% of endorsement.

In Draghi’s case, this citizen support is much clearer. The Italian Prime Minister came to power in February and has had a high and regular reception at all times, especially after having agreed on the recovery plan with the regions and with the vast majority of the parliamentary arch. Your approval stands right now by 54%, but it reached 58% and has never dropped below 51%.

Johnson comes back and only Macron approaches Sánchez

Another paradigmatic case is that of Boris Johnson, who surged in citizen support as the vaccination plan in the United Kingdom accelerated. Your approval level It has been very irregular, but now 47% of the British support him, compared to 46% who suspend their management. However, it has been on the rise for two months. It reached the highest peak of support in April 2020, at the height of the crisis (65%), and the highest disapproval occurred in September (59%).

Macron has figures quite similar to Sánchez: right now 58% of French people disapprove of his management, and at no time during the pandemic was the approval rate higher than the failure rate. His worst rating was in December 2020, when disapproval reached 62%, also at a time when the French Executive tightened restrictions.