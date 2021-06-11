The PSG women’s coach leaves despite the historic league title

06/10/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

.

The French Olivier Echouafni , the coach who led the women’s PSG to the historic conquest of the women’s championship, breaking a 14-year hegemony of Lyon, will not continue on the bench of the Parisian club, the entity reported this Thursday.

Echouafni, 48 years old and a former footballer for Masella and Nice, among others, he directed three seasons to the Parisians, with whom he also managed to reach a semifinals of the Champions League in 2021.

In the PSG statement, the reasons for the separation are not explained. However, the coach, whose contract ended at the end of June, appreciates the role of the president of the entity, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and especially that of its players, “without whom it would not have been possible to achieve this milestone”, which was the 2021 championship.

Al-Khelaifi, for his part, showed his gratitude for the “involvement and work” of Echouafni that has allowed to lift the first women’s league title in the history of PSG.

The club faces a profound renovation. Pillars of women’s PSG like the Spanish Irene Paredes, the Chilean Christiane endler and the Brazilian fireproof Formiga They will leave the Parisian club this June. The Brazilian has already signed for Sao Paulo.