These are difficult times for haters and detractors of Amancio Ortega, whose foundation has already purchased medical equipment to fight the coronavirus for an amount of 63 million euros. The founder and maximum shareholder of the Inditex group (Zara) maintains efforts to acquire more and continue donating to Spain to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, while from certain sectors on the left they continue to criticize him. Interestingly, the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias has now created a donation account to help battle the virus …

But there are not only slanderers. There are also many Spaniards who thank the Galician for their contributions, among them athletes. A few days ago it was Salva Ballesta who surrendered to Amancio Ortega and thanked him for his contributions, and another that has clearly spoken in favor of the owner of Inditex is Ander Herrera, soccer player for PSG and former United, Athletic or Zaragoza.

“Thank you Amancio Ortega, once again”, wrote the player on his social networks on March 18. Surely he knew that he was going to receive criticism from the left, as later happened, but he does not seem to care too much. Days later, he shared on his Instagram account a tweet by the journalist Juan Ramón Lucas in which the businessman’s donations were again praised.

«Amancio Ortega spends 63 million euros in respirators (1450), masks (3 million), detection kits (1 million) and 450 hospital beds. Better to stop the nonsense and pay more taxes, right? So that with them it is managed by the Authority with the efficiency that we are seeing “, wrote the journalist and shared the footballer born in Bilbao and raised in Zaragoza (image below). The PSG player is not restricted from attempts to defame the left …

The story shared by Ander Herrera.

Thanks Amancio Ortega, once again

– Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 18, 2020