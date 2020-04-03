The CIES Football Observatory has published a list of the most complete footballers in the five major leagues, taking into account the stretch of the last six months. PSG’s Kylian Mbappé leads the study as the most outstanding player, ahead of a Leo Messi who is ninth.

In this study they take into account different factors to score soccer players: recoveries, occasions, shots on goal, passes, etc. In fact, the importance and influence of these factors on the rest of the team is also taken into account.

From those data, They have determined that Kylian Mbappé has been the most complete footballer in the last six months. Leo Messi, however, occupies the ninth position in the table, a very low position knowing the quality of the Argentine. Behind the PSG striker is teammate Marco Verratti.

The podium is completed by another PSG footballer, the defender Kimpembe. The parameters they have taken place the Liverpool center back Joe Gomez and the Atalanta attacker Ilicic as fourth and fifth tied on points. In sixth and seventh place, two other PSG players: Ángel Di María and Neymar.

The eighth is for Virgil Van Dijk, who is tied on points with Neymar. Behind the Dutchman from Liverpool, the one mentioned above Leo Messi, that you have to settle for the ninth position. In the tenth, also tied on points is David Alaba and Toni Kroos, the first Real Madrid player to appear on the list.