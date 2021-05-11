The PSG of ‘Poche’ does not improve to Tuchel

05/10/2021

Everything is the same in Paris. Days and weeks go by, and the feeling that, surprisingly, the league title will not remain in the French capital, something we are used to.

And is that the Argentine signed for PSG to cover the relief of Thomas Tuchel. Just before the end of 2020, on December 29, the Parisian entity made the German’s dismissal official. Despite finishing first in the group stage of the Champions League, in domestic competition a very irregular performance was being offered, being in a disappointing third place. But the straw that broke the camel’s back it was the bad relationship with the property, since he himself said that he felt without support in the upper echelons, feeling more like a Sports Minister than a coach.

It was expected that with the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino things would change. That the course was going to take the right direction and that the league would be taking place at the beginning of May. But it has not been that way. Not much less.

In fact, things have hardly changed. Same draws, same losses and only two more wins, precisely the number of ‘extra’ days that the Argentine has played. In addition, with the Teuton in command, the Parisian team has spent more days at the top of the table (six) than with ‘Poche’ (three).

And as if that were not enough, while PSG must watch the Champions League final from home, Chelsea, Tuchel’s new team, will be playing against Manchester City after beating Real Madrid in the semifinals. Of course, sportingly speaking, there are no compelling reasons that justify this change of coach. The final outcome of Ligue 1 will dictate sentence.

Criticism of Neymar in France

On the other hand, Neymar is at the center of all criticism after PSG’s black week, eliminated from the Champions League and still not leading the league. One of the most recurrent has been his individualism. L ‘Équipe said: “He wandered between lines without dynamism & rdquor; and added “Neymar had fun alone, forgetting about his teammates & rdquor ;. ‘Le Parisien’, meanwhile, also criticized the Brazilian’s lack of effort in the last match, assuring that he played “in socks & rdquor ;. It was also very hard ‘RMC Sport’, which put in doubt the rank that is given to the Brazilian seeing the results of PSG.