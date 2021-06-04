The PSG of Paredes and Endler wins the French League and breaks the hegemony of Lyon

06/04/2021 at 11:46 PM CEST

EFE

The hegemony in France of the Olympique Lyon women’s football, which accumulated fourteen consecutive championships, ended this Friday with the victory on the last day of Paris Saint-Germain of the Spanish Irene Paderes, the Chilean goal Christiane endler and the brazilian Formiga who achieved the title.

PSG beat Dijon 3-0 and retained a one-point lead over Lyon, which beat Fleury 8-0.

They scored for Paris Saint Germain the German Sara dabritz (minute 7), the captain Walls (61) and the Canadian Jordyn Huitema (90).

The Parisians thus achieved their first league in history, in a championship that currently has 12 teams.

Endler, considered the best goalkeeper in the League, has only conceded four goals in the entire tournament.