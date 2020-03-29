He PSG Not only do you spend hundreds of millions of euros in the transfer market year after year, but you also invest in a quarry to try to recruit talent in the Real Madrid style. One of the young footballers the French club is following is Javier Serrano, promise of Atlético de Madrid in youth age that stands out and shines in the lower mattress categories.

At 17, the midfielder has already arrived to train with the first team under Simeone this season, being one of the players in whom most hopes are deposited for the future. The problem is that there are already great clubs in Europe following their evolutions, one of them PSG, as L’Equipe points out. As they say in France, the French entity is willing to make an important effort for the young midfielder, whom they consider a different and special player for his age.

Javier Serrano plays in Juvenil A of Atlético de Madrid and is international with the lower categories of the Spanish National Team. In the rojiblanco club they are perfectly aware that it is a diamond, hence their termination clause is already 26 million euros, a very important amount for a footballer who has not yet debuted with the first team. PSG would try to sign him for a lower amount, but he does not rule out paying that figure if the midfielder continues to grow as he is doing.

Obviously, Atlético de Madrid will do everything possible to retain a footballer whom he has trained in his academy and who can bring great joy to the club and the fans in the future. Right now has a contract until 2022, but taking into account the interest of PSG and other clubs, contacts could be started to expand and improve their relationship and thus end the rumors.