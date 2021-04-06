The PSG dressing room gets fed up with Neymar

04/06/2021

Act. At 11:34 CEST

Neymar Jr. returns to his old ways. The Brazilian striker of PSG lost his nerve in the clash against Lille and he was expelled when he saw two yellows for the same reason: to engage with a rival. On this occasion, his expulsion came in the 90th minute, and although there was little time left for the end of the game, the truth is that any option to equalize the match disappeared when Pochettino’s were outnumbered. With the victory in the Parc des Princes, Lille gave a blow to the League and took the lead with three points above PSG.

Aware that there was a lot at stake in that match, PSG players did not hide their discomfort with Neymar for having fallen into the trap again. In an information advanced by ‘L’Equipe’, the French newspaper assures that the Brazilian’s teammates no longer make an effort to hide their anger with the former Barça player. This is not the first time it has happened, nor is it the second. Neymar has been sent off three times in his last 14 games and always for little or nothing related to strictly sports.

The reality is that at PSG there is starting to be much more noise than necessary for the team to focus on winning Ligue 1 and the Champions League. With the future of Mbappé in the air, now there is also speculation about Neymar’s, whose renewal has been paralyzed. Definitely, uncertainty has taken hold of a club in which its stars seem to have a head more in other matters than in the field of play. And that is taking the patience out of the locker room.