The Brazilian midfielder, courted by PSG, could also land in Portugal.

In January 2019, theAC Milan had invested almost 40 million euros on Lucas Paqueta, but the Brazilian international trained on Flamengo’s side was not entirely satisfied in Lombardy. If, during the last winter transfer window, the midfielder had appeared on the shelves of Paris Saint Germain, in vain, the residents of the Parc des Princes are still eager to attract it next summer.

However, according to the Brazilian press, the Rossonero is also in the crosshairs of the Lisbon Benfica. To round off, the Eagles would even offer a transaction with an exchange including the promising defensive midfielder Florentino Luis, 20, whose profile would please the Milanese.

Also read:

Discover Reste chez Toi, the new special containment site

Paqueta, the future jailer of PSG?

These young French people targeted by Real Madrid