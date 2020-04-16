Although formally the PS5 has not been officially presented, at least in terms of what we consider a presentation in style, we already know its technical characteristics in detail, its control, even its launch window. Now, as echoed in Bloomberg, the Sony console won’t change your launch plans and it will arrive at some point at the end of the year, but it will be very difficult to get hold of a console.

According to Bloomberg, the coronavirus will not be one of the key pieces in maintaining a production large enough to cover all the demand, but yes in regards to communication and promoting the console.

And it is that according to sources close to the company, cited by the North American media, Sony is limiting its initial production in part because it hopes that, the difficulties in communicating and promoting the console to its audience, together with the specifications of the PS5 -which will translate into a high price- have a great impact on the demand for the console.

Although the communication strategy is being unconventional, the list of specifications, surpassed on paper by its eternal competitor, and a launch whose price would exceed the average of the previous generation consoles and the new model of the Xbox Series X, would be a brake when it comes to flooding the market with the PS5, along with the reluctance of a somewhat more cautious consumer given the economic situation caused by the coronavirus.

In this sense, Bloomberg points out that the PS5 will have priced between $ 499 and $ 549 and that certain components are scarce and expensive, which could reduce the company’s profits on each machine in the initial launch, which together with an atypical communication campaign for the world situation, may cause Sony to want to limit the initial offer of the console, so that it does not have such a significant initial impact on the accounts.

To put it in context, Sony sold 7.5 million PS3 during the first two quarters of that console, and the company’s expectations, given the current situation and according to Kotaku, is to manufacture between 5 and 6 million PS5 during the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

